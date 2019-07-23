Home Cities Chennai

Chennai may get 5 MLD extra water from today by train from Jolarpettai

With the second rake for transporting water from Jolarpettai to Chennai being likely to be put into operation on Tuesday, the city may get 2.5 to 5 MLD more water from Wednesday onwards.  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the second rake for transporting water from Jolarpettai to Chennai being likely to be put into operation on Tuesday, the city may get 2.5 to 5 MLD more water from Wednesday onwards.  
The first rake, comprising 50 BTPN (Bogie Tank Petrol, Nephtha) wagons, had been engaged for transporting water from Jolarpettai to Chennai since July 12. The wagons carry 2.5 MLD water a day as against the proposed quantum of 10 MLD.   

The second BTPN rake, which was received at Kota workshop in the West Central Railway last week, is expected to reach Jolarpettai early on Tuesday morning, said railway sources.  

“The BTPN wagon, which is used for transporting edible oil, was subjected to steam cleaning for eight hours at the Kota workshop to ensure that it is free from all sediments settled at the lowermost levels. All mechanical fittings in the barrel were opened and cleaned thoroughly. The coaches will reach Jolarpettai early on Tuesday morning,” said a senior railway official. 

The second rake may start carrying water either by Tuesday or Wednesday. Presently, it takes nearly four hours for filling water in the tanks at Jolarpettai, four for unloading at Villivakkam and eight hours for the up-and-down journey of the train. 

The water drawn from the storage tank at Mettuchakkarakuppam near Jolarpettai, which receives water under the Vellore Combined Drinking Water Supply Scheme, is being transported to Chennai by train. 

