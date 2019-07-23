Designs of drought

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman in an olive sari is sitting among dead trees and standing on dry and arid ground. This is one of the many pictures from the Drought series, as part of the local fashion brand Saa in collaboration with photographer Swetha Balaji.

Saa is a sustainable customisable fashion brand that was started by 22-year-old Ashaa Vigashini in June 2018. She decided to start the brand in an attempt to create a solution to fast fashion. It was earlier this year when she decided to bring in a different aspect to her brand by introducing themes to her collections, which started with her Sita series. “The series looks at Sita in a different light. We went to IIT Madras and took pictures, but when we came back and saw the photos, we realised there was more to it. So we contacted Vasanthi Swetha, who wrote poetry along with the pictures,” explained Vigashini. The pictures are uploaded on their Instagram page, @designwithsaa.

In their Drought series, the initial objective was to create a certain aesthetic and colour palate. But when Balaji and Vigashini visited the location, they took note of their surroundings. “It was terrible. We were at a water body, and it had no water. We found some dead fish, too. I’m a Geography student, and I looked at the Earth and noticed that there might have been some cement put over the earth in certain places,” said Vigashini. It was then that they decided to focus the theme on the Chennai water crisis.

“The consumers interested in fashion come for the clothes, and those who scroll down and read the caption have something more to read up on. I hope that people are able to learn and try to create a change in their lives after seeing the series,” said Vigashini. “Fast fashion uses a lot of water during the manufacturing process. This is especially used when they try to add colour into the fabric. This is where sustainable fashion can help,” she said.

Vigashini believes that customisable clothing is more personalised than fast fashion. In her design process, she gives her customer choices and takes their opinions into account. “They go out and receive a compliment, and then they say that they had a hand in the process. It makes you wear the fabric more often, and you become closer to it. You become more connected to your fashion,” she said.