Finance, freedom and future

CHENNAI: It’s not quite often that we chance upon someone like Kim Kiyosaki who is not only financially independent but also knows her relationship with money. Kim is an internationally renowned speaker, entrepreneur, real estate investor, radio show host and an author.
Twenty years back, she ventured into real estat e, created employment, built an empire, featured on the list of self-made millionaire women and inspired a whole generation of women. During her recent trip to the city for the launch of her book Rich Woman: A Book on Investing for Women organised by Success Gyan, Kim spoke about financial education, importance of money and why women should take part in the decision-making process. Excerpts from the interview:
- What is financial freedom to you? Financial independence is not about how much money someone has. It’s about making the best decisions with the money that they have. With more women entering the workforce and with equivalent qualifications as men, it is imperative that we learn that money matters as well. It is fundamental in life to put a financial spin to your freedom. Now I don’t have to think about depending on someone for making decisions or buying what I like. It puts you in a strong position.
- How do you describe your learning process? Learning is life-long. My biggest lesson is when I did not trust my gut. Don’t always think somebody else is smarter than you, at least in your field of expertise. It’s a fallacy.
- Whom do you look up to for guidance? I have a team of advisors. We also have business coaches to help us out with stocks, taxes, investments, and in all fields. I go to them when I have doubts. In business and investing, the best thing is to find a real mentor — somebody active in the respective field.
- How financially conscious is our younger generation? Millennials are of two kinds. One group is entitled, does not want to work too much and want to do things their way. The other one is driven and ambitious. I’ve seen it in my own family. Generation Z is looking to be more financially secure. I have more promises for them because they’re looking for ways to improve.
- Why don’t we talk enough about financial planning and freedom when we’re equally contributing to the household? When most women have been in long-term relationships, they tend to let their spouses handle the finances while they handle the spices for the fish curry. Know where the financial data is kept, the passwords and get involved in discussions where you’re listing down the daily spending and planning for the unforeseeable future. This will especially help during the loss of spouse and for a secure future.
- Where do you draw a line between playing it safe and taking a risk with money? The more the education, lesser the risks. I don’t consider what we do as risky. It’s not the investment that’s risky but the investor. First deals are always scary. The best you can do is stay updated and educated. The best learning comes when you put a little money into it. Anytime I put money into something, I get interested.
- Things to keep in mind while consuming information considering the plethora of options available? Often websites and apps want to sell stocks or deals and not educate. Look out for these signs. There are several newsletters and reports available on financial topics. One can access them to get information. Learning on the global economy also helps.
- What would be your message to women? Remember, only you have the clarity and the knowledge of where you are and where you want to be. So, don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. You are the best judge of your financial situation and future. The ball is in your court. The future necessarily may not. But as long as you’ve planned you will be a little more ready. Women are better financial advisers because they bring in a holistic perspective.