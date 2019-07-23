Home Cities Chennai

Gang kidnaps man, demands Rs 1 lakh; one arrested

Police on Sunday arrested one of six members of a gang that allegedly kidnapped the supervisor of a private construction firm, assaulted him and demanded `1 lakh. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police on Sunday arrested one of six members of a gang that allegedly kidnapped the supervisor of a private construction firm, assaulted him and demanded Rs 1 lakh. 

Umapathi (44), a resident of Velachery, was supervising the construction of a building on the Five Furlong Road, on Sunday. “A six-member gang came in a car and kidnapped Umapathi. They took him to an isolated area nearby and attacked him,” an officer said.

On information from the labourers at the site, police reached the spot. On seeing the police, the gangsters began to flee, but the police nabbed one of them, who was identified as Srinivasan (30) from Mambalam.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the gang had demanded `1 lakh from Umapathi to let work go on peacefully.

The Guindy police have registered a case and arrested Srinivasan. They have also seized the car used by the gang for kidnap. Further investigations are on.

Duo chases, attacks complainant on busy road in full public view

Chennai: Two persons who chased and attacked a man on the heavily crowded NSC Bose Road on Friday have been arrested. The entire incident has been recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Investigation revealed that 28-year-old Mohammed Sultan alerted the traffic policemen when he noticed Robert (26) and Dena (30) smoking marijuana sitting in an autorickshaw parked on the NSC Bose Road on Friday evening.

“He informed the traffic policemen at the signal, who interrogated the men and asked them to leave. Angered by this, the men waited till the police left and attacked Sultan, who was waiting at the bus stop. When Sultan started running, they chased him down, attacked him and and escaped,” a senior official said. 

