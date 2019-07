Power shut down for maintenance on Wednesday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Power supply will be suspended from 9 am to 4 pm on Wednesday in the following areas:

K.K.NAGAR AREA : KK Nagar, Ashok Nagar, MGR Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Kalaimagal Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Visalakshi Nagar, a part of West Mambalam, Brindavan Extension, Nakkeran St, a part of Guindy, Jhafferkhanpet, West KK Nagar, a part of Nesapakkam and a part of Vadapalani.

MATHUR: Mathur and MMDA, Periya Mathur and Chinna Mathur, Aavin Quarters, CPCL Nagar, Vadaperumbakkam, Chettimedu, Kanniamman Nagar, Parvathipuram, M.R.H Road, Ranga Garden, Manjambakkam, V.S Mani Nagar, Manali, Kamarajar Salai, Ayapakkam Kovil, Nedunchelian Salai, Azeez Nagar, Amma Unavagam in Manjampakkam.

AYAPAKKAM : ICF Colony main road, Ayapakkam TNHB I, II , III, Ambattur road, Kuppam, Kalaivanar Nagar, Melayanambakkam, a part of Vanagaram, Ayapakkam - Thiruverkadu main road, Bhavani Nagar, Gayathri Nagar, Chelliamman Nagar, Green Garden, Ayappakkam Village, MGR Puram, TG Anna Nagar, TNHB 608 and 808 flats, Vijaya Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Koladi main road, PKM St, Sivapatham St.

KODUNGAIYUR : Andal Nagar I , II St, Annai Therasa St, Munuswamy St, Govinda Swamy St, Manali road, Lakshmi Amman Nagar 1 to 3 rd St, Thendral Nagar 1 to 8 th St, , Annai Avenue 1 to 3rd St, Kadambadi Amman 4th St, Raghavendra Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Ganesh Nagar extn and the entire Suganthammal Nagar.

SIRUSERI : L&T Phase -II and SIPCOT(State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu).

TIDEL PARK AREA : Kottivakkam MGR Nagar, VSI Estate Phase-II and Judges Colony.

SHOLIGANALLUR: MGR St, Ezhil Nagar, Part of Village High Road, School Road and TNHB(Tamil Nadu Housing Board). THORAIPAKKAM : Subramani Street.