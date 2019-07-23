Second rake of water wagons rolls on from Jolarpet to Chennai

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The second rake of wagons carrying 2.5 million litres of water began its journey to Chennai from Jolarpet railway yard Tuesday morning, officials said.

They added that from Tuesday, two rakes with 50 wagons each will carry a combined volume of 5 million litres of water every day to the parched Chennai city.

Water is drawn from the Vellore Combined Water Supply Scheme fed by Cauvery River to supply to quench the thirst of the State’s capital.

Tamil Nadu has sanctioned Rs. 65 crore for the contingent project for supplying water from the pumping house located at Mettusakkarakuppam near Jolarpet in Vellore district to Chennai, the officials recalled.

The first rake with water wagons was flagged off on July 12 carrying 2.5 million litres. Since then 27.5 million litres were supplied to the water-starved city.