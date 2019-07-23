Tap the hidden leader in every little child

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Socially responsible leaders are the future of India,” said Deepa Athreya, founder, School of Success, while addressing a gathering during the sixth edition of Young Leader Awards (YLA) on Sunday. The event, the brainchild of Deepa, was conducted at Park Global School, OMR. The first-of-its-kind initiative is aimed at identifying and awakening the hidden leader in every child.

“When you take charge of your life, you can lead a family or even a country. YLA was started with that objective. Every child is a winner here. After the YLA awards, children are put into projects which are part of a sister-movement called ‘Be the change’,” she explained. Children become an integral part of these projects, where campaigns and awareness events on road safety, sustainable living, girl power and the value of education are conducted.

“The idea is to let children grow into responsible citizens. The world listens to children,” shared Deepa, who has worked with more than three lakh students across 2,500 schools. Children from over 50 citybased schools participated in the event and showcased their skills. Project presentations, a drawing event, fancy-dress competition based on societal values, and an oratorical competition were part of the event. “In the future, I will become an IAS officer. My dream is to plant more trees and make the world a better place,” said Sai Vishruth an eight-year-old from National Public School, who also received a letter from the Prime Minister for his effort in conducting tree plantation initiatives. Anusha Ravi, CEO, Park Group of Institutions, said, “We at Park Global School believe in supporting initiatives that bring out the leader in a child. We have been supporting YLA over the last few editions.

We are happy to associate ourselves with School of Success yet again for YLA’s 2019 edition. Many more such leadership activities are in store. Change begins from the school-level and we provide a platform for children to understand and find out who they truly are.” Winners will be announced and awarded during the valedictory ceremony on August 4 at Holiday Inn, OMR.