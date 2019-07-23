With new Dornier squadron, TN has highest number of naval airbases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has become a coastal state having the highest number of naval air bases with the commissioning of the Indian Navy’s Air Squadron (INAS) 313, the Fifth Dornier aircraft Squadron on Monday.

The squadron, commanded by Commodore Vivek Koman, was commissioned by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh at Naval Air Enclave at Meenambakkam. With the commissioning of the naval airbase, the state now has three naval air bases – the highest for any coastal state. INS Rajali at Arakkonam and INS Parundu at Ramnad are the other two air bases in Tamil Nadu.

“The developing geo-political situation in the region needs to be monitored constantly. It is, therefore, necessary to maintain surveillance over the Bay of Bengal, Palk Bay and adjoining regions. The strategic position of the squadron will give the nation dominance over the north-eastern part of the Indian Ocean which also consists of trade routes,” said the Navy Chief.

INAS 313 derives its name ‘Sea Eagle’ from the bird of prey family Accipitridae. The insignia of the squadron depicts a ‘Greater Spotted Eagle’ searching over the vast blue and white sea waves. ‘Greater Spotted Eagle’ is a large bird of prey and has good sensory capabilities, symbolising the envisaged role of the squadron.

The squadron will operate Dornier aircraft which is a multi-role Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance (SRMR) aircraft manufactured by HAL under license from RUAG Aerospace.

The aircraft is used for maritime surveillance, search and rescue operations and to provide targeting data to weapon platforms.

Contributing towards indigenous development and self-reliance through “Make in India”, the Indian Navy is procuring 12 new Dornier aircraft from HAL with improved sensors and equipment including glass cockpit, advanced surveillance radar, electronic intelligence (ELINT), optical sensors and networking features. These aircraft are being delivered in a phased manner to the Navy.

Vice-Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), Rear Admiral KJ Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Naval Area (FOTNA) and a host of other dignitaries were present at the ceremony.