Home Cities Chennai

1.21L engg seats vacant as 3 rounds of counselling end

Pvt colleges worried as just 46,000 seats filled in all engg institutions in Tamil Nadu

Published: 24th July 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Engineering colleges in the State are in for tough times as they will be struggling to fill their seats this year. The third round of counselling for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) has concluded and over 1.21 lakh seats are still lying vacant. According to TNEA committee officials, the third round of counselling ended on Monday. So far,  only 46,213 seats have been filled out of 1,67,652 seats available in government, government-aided and private engineering colleges in the State. 

According to figures provided by TNEA committee, as many as 1,21,439 seats are vacant in engineering colleges. “Only 27.5 per cent of the seats have been filled in engineering colleges so far. With each passing year, the situation is turning from bad to worse for us. It will be difficult for engineering colleges to manage the affairs,” said a senior administrative official of a private college.

The figures reveal that at least 1,51,574 seats are available in private engineering colleges in the State, of which only 34,740 seats have been filled so far. Even in reputed government institutions like Anna University’s constituent colleges and regional campuses, 3,685 seats are lying vacant out of 8,840 available seats.

However, TNEA committee officials are hopeful they will be able to fill in 30,000 more seats with fourth round of counselling and supplementary counselling. “Over 37,000 students will be called for fourth round of counselling while we are expecting at least 6,000 students will participate in the supplementary counselling.

The number of admissions will certainly improve,” said TNEA committeee secretary, T Purushothaman. Notably, in the three rounds, over 64,000 students were called for counselling while in the fourth round students securing rank from 64,094 to 1,01,692 will participate. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNEA
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eran
    Vacancy will cross 90% after the final round is over as many would vacate
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp