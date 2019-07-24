Being a vigilant pet owner

Debaleena Ghosh By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : I personally get intimation of three to five dogs reported lost from homes or found disoriented on streets every day. The chances of reuniting them with their original family is very slim in absence of proper records and name tag. Many of these dogs also end up in the hands of backyard breeders. Nobody intends it, but lost dogs happen — and usually because of easily preventable oversights by well-meaning owners. A missing dog is a devastating experience. Though you can’t guarantee against every lost-dog scenario, you can increase the odds of keeping your pet safe with some common-sense strategies.

Get a name tag for your pet. Available easily both online and at pet shops, a name tag will have your pet’s name and the contact numbers of family members etched on it. Always attach this to a separate chain and NOT on the collar as most dogs wriggle out of it while running away.

Walk your pet on a well-fitting suitable body harness. Collars are inhuman as it constricts and damages throat nerves and a panicked dog can easily wriggle out of a collar. A lost dog is an unsupervised dog. Do not let your pet go for walks or answer nature’s call on their own. Dognapping is very real. Backyard breeders and people dealing with selling dogs for various nefarious activities wait for such opportunities. Also, dogs don’t have any sense of direction.

It is impossible for them to find their way back home. This is the reason we request families to always walk their pets on leash and harness. It does not matter how docile or obedient your dog might be or how good his recall factor is, and how safe your neighbourhood might be, it is simply not worth taking the risk.In case you are employing a third party to walk your pet, check the credentials and hire them only from reputed organisations. Multiple incidents have been reported about dogs being walked by house helps or watchmen being hit and abused and also having run away due to the handler’s lack of experience and knowledge.

Spay or neuter your pet. Nearly all the dogs that are found lost on streets are not neutered. Spayed or neutered pets may be less likely to wander off in search of a mate.Be extra diligent while on vacations or shifting to a new house or even at vet clinics. New surroundings, smells and distractions can easily cause your dog to go and explore the area and get lost.During Diwali/New Year and other occasions when there’s a profusion of fireworks and crackers, maximum reports of lost dogs take place. Fireworks are an unpredictable happening for your dog. Secure them inside.

Every dog has a hunting instinct in his blood. Some of them are more inclined to following this instinct e.g., Beagle. Your dog can easily pick up the scent and try to chase it. Due to an uncontrollable hunting instinct, your dog might easily run away and go missing.The most common cause of dogs running away is boredom. Spending more time playing with your dog, and tiring him out is a great place to start. Other ideas include hiding balls, and placing treat dispensing toys around the yard.

Even the best-behaved dogs in the world can run away. Nobody wants to deal with a missing, or worse, a missing and injured dog. As responsible dog owners, we should be aware of the risks of missing a dog, and have safety precautions in place to make sure that they’re less likely to happen.The author is a former senior corporate executive actively involved in rescues, rehabilitation and re-homing of dogs.