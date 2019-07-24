Days after duo hacked delivery boy, 1 arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 23-year-old man, who attacked and robbed a mobile phone from a food delivery agent at Kasimedu on Sunday afternoon, was arrested on Tuesday. Search was on for his accomplice. The CCTV footage retrieved from the spot showed a food delivery agent watching video on his mobile phone sitting in front of a closed shop at Kasimedu. Later, two men armed with sharp weapons walked towards the delivery agent identified as Thennappan from Thiruvottriyur.

Logu, who is suspected to have

attacked the delivery boy

While one of them struck Thenappan with machete, the other snatched his phone. The video showed Thennappan running behind the suspects who continued to attack him on his head and hands. Based on his complaint, the Kasimedu police registered a case and retrieved the CCTV footage. The incident happened around noon in an isolated street, said the police.

One of the suspects was identified as Logu, a historysheeter from Old Washermenpet. Around 3 am on Tuesday, two men on motorbikes were stopped by the patrol police near Washermenpet when they dropped the bike and started running away.

The police chased them and nabbed Logu while the other escaped. He was arrested and a small knife and a machete were seized from him. He was remanded in judicial custody.