Eating for the weather  

By Rochana Mohan
CHENNAI : As the weather fluctuates from damp downpours to sweltering sunbeams, we all keep our guard up from the diseases and infections that are as unpredictable as the weather. Colds and fevers run carefree through offices and schools, but according to Dr Yamini Prakash, dietician, Kauvery Hospitals, there is nothing to fear as long as your diet is proper.

Dr Prakash explains that there is no concept such as hot or cold foods, and therefore she does not recommend sipping a cup of tea in the rain or downing buttermilk in the sun. In fact, she says all foods have the green light this season. If you have allergies, avoid the foods that cause them. But, she recommends three things to ensure that your immune system is ready for the weather.

Hydration: Dr Prakash explains that ingesting liquids of all forms is crucial during this time, to ensure energy and avoid dehydration. She also recommends having fruit juices such as lemon juice, or just having fruits like melons or papaya. “Fruits are rich in micronutrients. 

They contain fat soluble and water soluble vitamins, as well as vitamins A, B, D, E and K. Micronutrients basically promote all the biological reaction in your body, and thus keep you fit and healthy,” she says.

helpings of fruits & vegetables: Consumption of micronutrients not only keeps the body fit but also boost the immune system, which is essential during this season. “The weather is currently in a transitional phase. The change makes a lot of people prone to fevers and infections. Leafy vegetables like leaves of drumsticks, and other vegetables like ginger and ladies finger helps your immune system fight the disease,” she says.

A balanced diet: Dr Prakash sees many people ignore certain major food groups in their meals. “I see many single-bowl meals that focus more on quantity that quality. I feel that many people here ignore the importance of proteins, which help muscle growth, hormone production and stamina.

They also help energise you and curb hunger pangs. Having a balanced diet ensures that your body is getting what it needs to fight off disease,” says Dr Prakash. The dietician also recommends avoiding eating outside and skipping breakfast, as the first meal of the day gives the body the energy it needs.

