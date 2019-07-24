I-T dept sets target of Rs 92,500 crore collection for Tamil Nadu, Pondy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: File your tax returns before the stipulated time or you will end up paying a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 on the basis of your annual income, according to Income-Tax commissioner N Rengaraj. He said this year Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region of I-T department has a target of Rs 92,500 crore tax collection. So far, it had collected Rs 16,560 crore, which is 18 per cent of the target.

He said Tamil Nadu is ranked fourth when it comes to tax collection. Last year, the target was Rs 85,000 crore and the department managed to collect taxes to the tune of Rs 75,100 crore. He said 46.35 lakh persons in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry had filed their returns. This financial year 4.27 lakh people have filed returns, he said. In India, till June, a total of 71,54,471 persons have filed their returns.

He said those who have less than Rs 5 lakh income and who could not file returns by July 31, will be penalised Rs 1,000 if they file returns later. For those whose salary is above Rs 5 lakh per annum and who fail to file their returns, they will be penalised Rs 5,000 if they file their returns between August and December.

Last date to file returns extended to August 31

The last date for filing income tax returns for the assessment year 2019-20 has been extended to August 31 for a certain category of taxpayers. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date, added a statement