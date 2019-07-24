Keep clean with creative and conscious solutions

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : My grandmother used to cook with wood fire. After the process, we would be asked to mix the leftover ash from cooking with rock salt and use as tooth powder. This is one among the many traditional practices I imbibed from her and now I’m trying to implement it in my daily life by extending it to other products,” says Kirti Negi Bajoria, co-founder of Aitareya Living. The online-based brand has a collection of sustainable cleaning solutions for everyday use at home.

Five years ago, Kirti took a sabbatical and had plenty of time in hand to scout for organic alternatives for diaper and skincare for her newborn child. There were not many options in the market. She decided to prepare homemade solutions with natural ingredients sourced locally and from across the country. Eventually, she teamed up with her friends Archana Choudhury and Shailee Gupta who shared similar thoughts. Together, they formed Aitareya Living in April this year.

“All the products are tried and tested at our home. They’re bottled and delivered based on demand. We currently retail at Earth Story store in Besant Nagar. We’re also taking part in exhibitions. These organic products have the same effect as those you buy from markets. The shelf life is three to six months despite not adding chemicals or preservatives. We have from 500 ml to five-litre quantity in whatever bottle you pick up. We also believe in zero waste and offer refill options for your existing bottles,” says Kirti.

The product list at Aitareya includes beeswax shoe polish, glass shine spray, floor shine spray for wooden and tiles as well as marble and granite, tooth powder, dog body wash, mouth wash, hydrating mist, leave-on conditioner, and laundry powder. Some of the commonly used ingredients in the products include soapberry or wash nut, peppermint oil, activated charcoal, Himalayan pink salt, and coconut oil.

Reetha dog body wash is a popular product. “Reetha or soapberry is an excellent cleanser and has a cooling effect on the skin. It removes dirt and odour from dog’s skin and coat. Glycerol is a gentle conditioner and moisturiser for sensitive skin. Xanthan gum is a vegan thickening agent that has been fermented and then dried to powder. Tea tree oil is used in an attempt to treat fleas, yeast and fungal infection away from dogs’ skin. Lavender oil is itch-soother, a natural sedative, and anti-bacterial. All are handmade without preservatives,” she adds.

All the products have alternate elements to produce effective results. Soapnut is commonly used for its hypoallergenic properties. It’s the mildest soap form for bathing, cleaning, and washing. Likewise, calcium bentonite clay is an excellent ingredient that re-mineralises teeth as it cleanses it by removing toxins and impurities in mouth and gut. The team also prepares fresh aloe vera gel and flaxseed gel, rich in vitamin E and Omega 3, both of which keep the hair healthy and shiny.

“Our specialty is pechoti-intake method. The pechoti gland is a dense network of more than 72,000 veins connected behind your belly button. When you put the oil in your navel, your belly button detects which veins have dried up and passes the oil to them.

There are no side effects. We are also the South India distributor for Taru Naturals and Organics. It’s run by my friend who works with small scale farmers. The grains and millets used in the product are indigenous and unpolished and the flours are hand ground. This section of our product line has rice varieties, mix and flours,” says Kirti. The products are usually shipped within a week. Products are priced from `100 to `1,000. For details visit their Instagram and Facebook page: Aitareya Living