Listen to the energies around you

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Save electricity. Save gas consumption. Increase the energy of your house. These are only a few among the many suggestions offered by Vassant B Modi, a cosmic energy healer. In his 30 years of the healing journey, he has studied and researched in-depth on vaastu energies. The self-taught professional’s office at Fountain Plaza, Egmore, has a range of healing cards and devices to measure various requirements.

The minute we step into his space, he uses a universal scanner to measure our energy aura. The reading is shown in the form of percentage. This reporter had 50 per cent positive energy aura. To a layman, it seems like an apparatus measuring the stress quotient of the body.“We all are mostly suffering because we are not connected with the cosmic vibration, cosmic rhythm and sound.

In my experience I have found that we should not work towards changing the problem or vaastu, but exchange the energy of that place or person or object through healing and bioenergy cards. I show demonstrations for all kinds of problems like vaastu, radiation from electronic gadgets. If we understand how the respective energy works, we can play with it instead of suffering,” he says.

Vassant does not visit his clients’ houses. He only needs a photo of their place. Through his cosmic chanting, he can control the energy in that place. One of his latest products is a bioenergy card. One has to buy the cosmic vaastu card and stick it in every room. It balances the energy vibrations at home, makes it radiation-free and cuts down on electricity bills.

“The card promotes blood circulation and thereby increases the speed of blood flow, improves metabolism, and increases the natural cure ability of the human body. It helps with inducing sleep, removes fatigue and has more functions. There’s a lot of scope in cosmic energy healing. Not many practitioners are making the best of it. Even now when I say such things exist, people are sceptical,” he says.

Last week, Vassant performed a ritual at one of his friends’ house to increase the bore water supply. The shopkeeper told CE, “Our borewell had gone dry and we dug another one. Vassant had come home, he checked the space once and chanted for a while. Within two days, we started getting water. We haven’t faced water problem so far. He advised us to do the same with the new borewell and that’s working effectively too.”

Vassant has a certificate from the owners of Fountain Plaza thanking him for reducing the power consumption in the building. “It’s all about observing the energy in that place, listening to it, understanding the problem, and solving through healing. I’m also taking part in exhibitions around the city to spread awareness,” he says.

For details, call: 9003269354