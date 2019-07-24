Home Cities Chennai

Listen to the energies around you

 Save electricity. Save gas consumption.

Published: 24th July 2019 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Vassant B Modi  Satish R Babu

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Save electricity. Save gas consumption. Increase the energy of your house. These are only a few among the many suggestions offered by Vassant B Modi, a cosmic energy healer. In his 30 years of the healing journey, he has studied and researched in-depth on vaastu energies. The self-taught professional’s office at Fountain Plaza, Egmore, has a range of healing cards and devices to measure various requirements.

The minute we step into his space, he uses a universal scanner to measure our energy aura. The reading is shown in the form of percentage. This reporter had 50 per cent positive energy aura. To a layman, it seems like an apparatus measuring the stress quotient of the body.“We all are mostly suffering because we are not connected with the cosmic vibration, cosmic rhythm and sound.

In my experience I have found that we should not work towards changing the problem or vaastu, but exchange the energy of that place or person or object through healing and bioenergy cards. I show demonstrations for all kinds of problems like vaastu, radiation from electronic gadgets. If we understand how the respective energy works, we can play with it instead of suffering,” he says. 

Vassant does not visit his clients’ houses. He only needs a photo of their place. Through his cosmic chanting, he can control the energy in that place. One of his latest products is a bioenergy card. One has to buy the cosmic vaastu card and stick it in every room. It balances the energy vibrations at home, makes it radiation-free and cuts down on electricity bills. 

“The card promotes blood circulation and thereby increases the speed of blood flow, improves metabolism, and increases the natural cure ability of the human body. It helps with inducing sleep, removes fatigue and has more functions. There’s a lot of scope in cosmic energy healing. Not many practitioners are making the best of it. Even now when I say such things exist, people are sceptical,” he says. 

Last week, Vassant performed a ritual at one of his friends’ house to increase the bore water supply. The shopkeeper told CE, “Our borewell had gone dry and we dug another one. Vassant had come home, he checked the space once and chanted for a while. Within two days, we started getting water. We haven’t faced water problem so far. He advised us to do the same with the new borewell and that’s working effectively too.”

Vassant has a certificate from the owners of Fountain Plaza thanking him for reducing the power consumption in the building. “It’s all about observing the energy in that place, listening to it, understanding the problem, and solving through healing. I’m also taking part in exhibitions around the city to spread awareness,” he says. 
For details, call: 9003269354

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp