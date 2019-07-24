Machete-wielding students terrify Chennai again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: This was not the first, and it’s unlikely this will be the last such incident. Wielding sickles, long knives and machetes, a bunch of students from Pachaiyappa’s College attacked another group, reportedly students of the same college, inside a moving bus near Arumbakkam, to allegedly show their supremacy over the bus route. The incident happened at 3 pm Tuesday, inside a 29E bus.

“When the vehicle reached Arumbakkam, a clash broke out between two groups. One group of students, who were carrying sickles and knives in their bags, began attacking the other group,” an officer said. A passerby recorded the entire episode on his phone. It shows the bus driver stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road in Arumbakkam, after a student, identified as Vasanth Kumar, deboarded and started running on the road amidst traffic.

He was being chased by three persons wielding machetes. Soon, there were more boys spilled out of the bus, onto the road. The students with weapons were seen attacking the rival gang members. They were pulled out of the bus and attacked, in full public view. The incident brought traffic to a halt in the area for more than 30 minutes.

Passengers were seen getting off the bus to avoid being caught in the melee. The police were alerted. However, the students managed to flee before personnel could arrive at the spot. Members of the group which was attacked have been detained for inquiry. Supremacy over bus routes continues to be an issue of public concern. Last month, a video emerged of several students travelling on the rooftop of a bus falling on the road.