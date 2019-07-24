Moms-to-be, drive safe!

Dr Kavya Krishna Kumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : An expectant mother may undergo many visible changes and challenges including weight gain, tiredness, morning sickness, nausea, vomiting and backaches. So, during such a time, it is natural for pregnant women to be cautious and ponder over the dos and don’ts of driving. While it is perfectly fine to continue driving during the first and second trimester of pregnancy, a few recommendations need to be kept in mind. Here are a few tips that can come in handy the next you decide to take the car for a quick spin.

Wear seat belt

Seat belt is mandatory for any driver, and doubly so for pregnant women. For them, the lap belt must be placed down below the abdomen and should touch the thighs. The diagonal shoulder belt must not go over the abdomen but should fit between the breasts and on the shoulder.

Steering wheel position

Ensure adjusting the driving seat so that the abdomen is about 25 cm away from the steering wheel. The steering wheel should be tilted towards breastbone and not towards the abdomen. This position will prevent the abdomen from any collision with the bottom of the steering wheel and minimise forward movement in a case of a crash. It is important not to lean forward.

Activate air bags

It is advisable to activate the air bags which ensure fewer chances of injury during any sort of collision. Ensure the air bag operates correctly and promptly.

Safety tips

Loose clothing and footwear increase comfort levels while driving.

Have a medical kit as it ensures immediate self-care while experiencing sudden sickness. Always abide by traffic rules.lCarry drinking water and healthy snacks to maintain energy levels, and to stay hydrated.

Ensure the hygiene inside the vehicle. lAlways locate home and nearest hospital while driving. Carry a mobile phone for emergencies.

Risks

During the first trimester of pregnancy, women experience nausea, a feeling of sickness with an inclination to vomit. Some are affected by motion sickness, a common disturbance of the inner ear caused by a repeated motion from a vehicle.lPregnant women also experience tiredness during the first trimester. If this becomes severe, it’ll be difficult to keep their eyes open leading to risk in driving.

Pregnant women should be extremely careful while driving on wet roads and bumpy roads. If potholes are inevitable, drive slowly. It is advisable to stay away from rough roads.

Avoid

Driving should be avoided when a pregnant woman is experiencing bleeding or cramping, or if the doctor has advised not to.

Night driving should be avoided as they pose more danger due to reduced visibility, and increased fatigue resulting in chances of accidents.

Pregnant women should drive at normal speed and ensure that the vehicle is under control.

Avoid long drive, as it might cause severe back pain and exhaustion.

It is necessary to take regular breaks for a couple of minutes to keep healthy circulation. Such breaks minimise swelling of legs and travel discomfort.

When to stop driving

It depends on the comfort level of a pregnant woman. If she feels discomfort, it is time to stop driving. During the last trimester, because of the enlarged tummy, it will be difficult to drive. Better to avoid driving.(The writer is a consultant, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Motherhood Hospital, Chennai)