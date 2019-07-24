Home Cities Chennai

‘Pets are actual stressbusters; keep them around’

I  always had a dog since my childhood. My dad gifted me one when I was in class 3 and since then, I have been a pet lover. I got Cyrus especially for my son.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Sangeeta Rao
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I  always had a dog since my childhood. My dad gifted me one when I was in class 3 and since then, I have been a pet lover. I got Cyrus especially for my son. I had asked one of my patients about the same and got him from the family. Every morning, my son gets ready 10 minutes before his school bus comes and we take the one-year-old labrador out for a walk. I love the way he shows us his love and affection. All my stress goes away when I see his face. It is so soothing.

When he was four months old, he was dehydrated and continuously vomiting. The doctor had asked us to do a surgery because he had swallowed plastic. But we weren’t ready. So when we took a second opinion, the doctor asked me to do a CT Scan and we had to put him to sleep for around six hours. It was very difficult for me. He was admitted in the hospital for five days and my son had stopped eating during that period, thinking that we gave him away. Those 10 days were quite challenging for me. I had the most horrible time.

I have always been a animal lover. Having a pet does change your attitude towards life. At the end of day, I sit with him for 15 minutes. It gives me positive energy. I love to feed him at night as it’s the only time I get to be there and pamper him. Be it cats or dogs, pets are actual stressbusters and one should always keep them around.

Before getting Cyrus, my parents used to worry about his fur lying around the house or if he would be a ferocious animal who might bite, especially since I have a child at home. But now, my parents absolutely love him as he is extremely friendly. We recently celebrated his birthday, which remains as a happy memory to me. Also, when my son goes skating in the park, Cyrus runs around him and the two have an awesome time together. I can keep watching them for hours.

The writer is consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Sita Bhateja Multi-Speciality Hospital, Langford Gardens

Bonding with Cyrus
I have always been a animal lover. Having a pet does change your attitude towards life. At the end of day, I sit with him for 15 minutes. It gives me positive energy. I love to feed him at night as it’s the only time I get to be there and pamper him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp