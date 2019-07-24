‘Pets are actual stressbusters; keep them around’

Dr Sangeeta Rao By

CHENNAI: I always had a dog since my childhood. My dad gifted me one when I was in class 3 and since then, I have been a pet lover. I got Cyrus especially for my son. I had asked one of my patients about the same and got him from the family. Every morning, my son gets ready 10 minutes before his school bus comes and we take the one-year-old labrador out for a walk. I love the way he shows us his love and affection. All my stress goes away when I see his face. It is so soothing.

When he was four months old, he was dehydrated and continuously vomiting. The doctor had asked us to do a surgery because he had swallowed plastic. But we weren’t ready. So when we took a second opinion, the doctor asked me to do a CT Scan and we had to put him to sleep for around six hours. It was very difficult for me. He was admitted in the hospital for five days and my son had stopped eating during that period, thinking that we gave him away. Those 10 days were quite challenging for me. I had the most horrible time.

I have always been a animal lover. Having a pet does change your attitude towards life. At the end of day, I sit with him for 15 minutes. It gives me positive energy. I love to feed him at night as it’s the only time I get to be there and pamper him. Be it cats or dogs, pets are actual stressbusters and one should always keep them around.

Before getting Cyrus, my parents used to worry about his fur lying around the house or if he would be a ferocious animal who might bite, especially since I have a child at home. But now, my parents absolutely love him as he is extremely friendly. We recently celebrated his birthday, which remains as a happy memory to me. Also, when my son goes skating in the park, Cyrus runs around him and the two have an awesome time together. I can keep watching them for hours.

The writer is consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon, Dr Sita Bhateja Multi-Speciality Hospital, Langford Gardens

Bonding with Cyrus

