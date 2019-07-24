Home Cities Chennai

Say no to dowry and gifts, DGP tells cops

The circular, dated July 12, also said police officers should not permit their spouses or any other family members to receive any form of gifts or rewards.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a circular to the police officers of the State, Director General of Police JK Tripathy has instructed his subordinates not to accept or give dowry and not to receive gifts worth more than Rs 200. In case of doubt, the personnel are asked to refer to the DGP who will make the final call.

The circular, dated July 12, also said police officers should not permit their spouses or any other family members to receive any form of gifts or rewards. However, the DGP’s sanction will not be necessary to accept gifts valued less than Rs 200 from personal friends on special religious or social occasions.

The DGP has also instructed the police officers not to make it habitual to use vehicles and animals that belong to other people and not to travel free in vehicles plying on hire. As for favouritism, the DGP said that no personnel shall receive goods or business dealings at a favourable price. This may be construed as a subtle form of corruption, said the circular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp