Say no to dowry and gifts, DGP tells cops

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a circular to the police officers of the State, Director General of Police JK Tripathy has instructed his subordinates not to accept or give dowry and not to receive gifts worth more than Rs 200. In case of doubt, the personnel are asked to refer to the DGP who will make the final call.

The circular, dated July 12, also said police officers should not permit their spouses or any other family members to receive any form of gifts or rewards. However, the DGP’s sanction will not be necessary to accept gifts valued less than Rs 200 from personal friends on special religious or social occasions.

The DGP has also instructed the police officers not to make it habitual to use vehicles and animals that belong to other people and not to travel free in vehicles plying on hire. As for favouritism, the DGP said that no personnel shall receive goods or business dealings at a favourable price. This may be construed as a subtle form of corruption, said the circular.