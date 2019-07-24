Home Cities Chennai

The rooftop revolution

Imagine sitting at the dinner table all set to relish the scrumptious fare without having to fear for one’s health.

Published: 24th July 2019 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2019 06:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Imagine sitting at the dinner table all set to relish the scrumptious fare without having to fear for one’s health. Well, breakfast, lunch and dinner have been a happy affair for ARS Vadhyar’s family for more than 17 years. At a time when terrace farming was yet to catch up with green enthusiasts in Kochi, Vadhyar, who is a builder by profession, developed one on the roof of his house.

At a time when terrace farming was yet to catch up
in Kochi, A R S Vadhyar, a builder by profession,
developed one onthe roof of his house

“I always had the itch to set up a garden of my own. However, instead of going in for a flower garden, I had plans for a vegetable and fruit garden. I still remember the day I discussed it with my parents,” said Vadhyar. “They teased me and said ‘Oh! As if you are going to harvest a bumper crop’,” he added. But Vadhyar went ahead and converted the entire terrace into a well-planned vegetable garden.

“The day I harvested a bumper crop from my roof-top garden, my parents praised me. It was a wonderful experience,” said Vadhyar. Today, he also has a few coconut trees growing on the terrace. “We have every type of vegetable. yams, colocasia and okra besides other vegetables grow abundantly. We also have fruit trees like papaya, guava and chikoos,” he added. 

The vegetables are organically cultivated with cow dung, peanut cake and vegetable waste being added as manure. “Watering the plants with the broth which is left over after draining cooked rice increases the nutrient content of the soil and hence is beneficial for the plants,” said Vadhyar.

What makes Vadhyar’s Yasoram Vegetable garden a very nostalgic place is his choice of vegetables. “I grow all the varieties that are endemic to Kerala. Tubers like kachil, which are fast disappearing from the countryside, find a space in our garden. I also have a section for herbs that are used in karkidakka kanji,” said Vadhyar. Spending time in the garden is the only exercise that keeps Vadhyar and his wife Jayasree spright. 

“Everybody goes out for morning walks. But my wife and I spend nearly two hours every day in our terrace garden watering, weeding, manuring and picking out pests,” said Vadhyar, while pointing out that the whole endeavour provides exercise, pleasure along with saving money. According to him, before setting up the garden, they used to buy vegetables for more than `400 every week. “But now, we get all we need from the garden,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinoceros seen moving to an elevated area following floods due to incessant monsoon rainfall in Kaziranga National Park Tuesday July 16 2019. | PTI
Assam floods: Over 200 animals die at Kaziranga National Park
Tamil actor Suriya Sivakumar (Photo | EPS)
HBD Suriya: What makes Singam Tamil Nadu's heart-throb?
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp