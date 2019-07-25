Home Cities Chennai

Case registered against Arappor Iyakkam for ‘misuse of police logo’

A senior police official, under whose jurisdiction the case was registered, said, “Conducting meetings indoors is out of context in this case.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on a complaint lodged by K Rakesh, a 35-year-old resident of GKM Colony, Peravallur,  police registered a case against Chennai-based citizen rights group Arappor Iyakkam for allegedly misusing the police logo.In his complaint, Rakesh said that when he was registering for Arappor’s ‘Know your rights’ programme that was to be held on July 14, he found the Tamil Nadu police logo in the registration page. “The page said that they were inviting the city Police Commissioner and other officials to create awareness about how to approach police to file a complaint. However when I went there, no such event was held,” he said. 

Responding to the complaint, Jayaram Venkatesan, convener of Arappor Iyakkam, said that the police had stopped the organisation’s ‘Know your rights’ programme that was supposed to be held on July 7. Following this, the organisation had extended a public invitation to top police officials to attend the event on July 14 for which they used the logo. “It may be called misuse only if we had used the logo for commercial purposes or for other benefits. We have not used it for any such purposes,” Jayaram told Express. 

Meanwhile, Arappor Iyakkam released a copy of a letter allegedly sent by the Inspector of Peravallur station to the owner of the hall where the ‘Know your rights’ event was supposed to be held on July 14. The letter said the owner Mathiazhagan should not allow the indoor meeting unless necessary permission was granted by police officials concerned. 

A senior police official, under whose jurisdiction the case was registered, said, “Conducting meetings indoors is out of context in this case. While anyone can conduct an indoor meeting, there is no provision in the law that allows the public to use any government emblem for the promotion.”

“The emblem should be used by organisations only when a representative of the government is present at the event. Once the emblem is placed in a website or put up in posters, it is considered an official gathering. It is under this provision we had to file an FIR against the organisation,” the official added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp