Challenge (UN) accepted

Dr Sivabalan Elangovan, Psychiatrist

Creating an app and making it viral is a serious online business. Nowadays, psychologists are a part of the tech panel for such kind of app creation as there is a need to understand people’s minds. To make an app viral, the makers precisely understand people’s mind in the current socio-economic-political background. In the case of FaceApp, by claiming that it can portray how you would look when you are aged, drags considerable attention of many because people by themselves have inherent curiosity over such things.

Despite warnings from the government and other tech persons that these apps would breach privacy, the inner urge does not spare people from downloading it. In the era where data is valued above money, we should be cautious about using these apps. It is also the onus of celebrities to think about the consequences before sharing anything on social media as it would be a means of spreading danger to their followers.

Sneha Hindocha, Counsellor

Social media, these days, seems more of a pressurising platform to many, from different backgrounds and ages. It does have its positives, wherein people get to display their talent. But having said that, this isn’t the only way to look at it. Be it body image, diet fads, make-up trends or challenges like the Bottle Cap, Ice Bucket, as long as it is for fun, it is okay, but to what degree it becomes a rage amongst all, is the worry. It also depends on what the challenge is. FaceApp — to know how one would look in the future...again, is it just fun? Anxiety? Or is it because of pressure?

Mohan Raj, Psychiatrist

Regarding FaceApp, there is a curiosity to know how we would look when we age. Sharing it on social media is just to have some laughs. About the Bottle Cap challenge, it looks like a schoolage dare. It seems pointless to me. The likes and comments give pleasure to some people and they crave for it. There is no harm other than a large amount of time spent on recording the video. If a person is connecting with his real-life friends through social media, then it is just another tool to stay connected. But if a person has many friends on social media who are not known to him/her in real life, it gives a false sense of being connected and validated.

Sangeetha Makesh, Psychologist

Anything that is presented through technology is add i c t ive fo r youngs t e r s. Coupled with this, if celebrities endorse it, then observational learning becomes strong. Moreover, our society is plagued with body image issues among youngsters. So there is a chance that cheating/deception in relationships can occur with FaceApp. An older person can project himself as young, good looking and lure a girl or vice versa. Also, youngsters may think more about ‘How I want to look’ rather than accepting the ‘How I look’. The real self may become weak than the ideal self.

Dr Vivian Kapil, Psychiatrist

Social media challenges which usually begin as benign simplistic fun, targeting the youth eventually turn viral and become a rage even though they are not sensible or sometimes dangerous. People unconsciously mimic the behaviour of someone close to them or someone they like which is called ‘Chameleon Effect’. Hence, it becomes a rage among peer groups, coupled with celebrities propagating it. Teenagers indulging in dangerous social media challenges are due to their increasingly aroused reward system in their brain and slowly developing selfregulation system.

It makes them engage in risk-taking/sensation-seeking behaviours which causes the neurochemical called dopamine, a surge in their brain which can make them feel better temporarily. Also, adults with personality traits like self dramatisation and egocentricity, would increasingly indulge in these challenges to preserve their self-esteem, where the gratification of their psyche happens only through likes, views, retweets, social media and followers.

Samyukta Kumar, Psychology student

Individuals are constantly in need of approval and validation. With challenges such as these, people find the need to replicate and take part in them so that their behaviour is appreciated by society and they feel accepted. This reinforces the external validation that they receive. When external validation isn’t given to them, they feel dejected and this might pave the way for some maladaptive thoughts and behaviour.

Karishma Sehgal, Fashion designer-social media influencer

I believe if a social media trend or challenge is fun and harmless, there’s no reason for it to be thought as unhealthy. It’s up to an individual to use his/her intelligence and discretion in knowing where to draw the line. The Kiki Challenge, for example, was a very dangerous one and caused several accidents around the world. Youngsters should be wise enough to not get carried away by such social media fads especially when their physical and mental well-being is at stake.

Vidya Ram, TikTok user

I saw a couple of my friends doing Tik Tok videos and I thought I should give it a try. When I posted the first video people were surprised to see how expressive I was and asked me to do more. That’s how I started doing these videos. I am not as frequent as other Tik Tok users. Some post around 10-15 videos a day...the trend is that crazy. I am uncomfortable with the fact that a lot of children use these apps.

It’s fine if a kid is talented and is using the apps/challenges to show his/her talent, but sometimes they cross the line because of the pressure to following the fad. It’s sometimes the way they dress up or the inappropriate acts. These kids are as young as 11 or 13 years. I feel it’s dangerous, particularly because anyone can access it, save it or share it.