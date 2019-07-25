Home Cities Chennai

Cheap Rides, risking lives

Regular auto-rickshaws which double up as share-rides cash in on recent showers, charge lesser than MTC buses to squeeze in maximum passengers 

Published: 25th July 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

Transport department officials have no plans to fix the issue

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Overcrowded share autos, often with people twice the vehicle’s regular capacity, are a common sight in the city. With the recent showers, share autos have been witnessing even more customers as bus commuters continue to fight leaking roofs and broken windows. Taking advantage of this situation are regular auto-rickshaws that have been masquerading as share autos, charging lesser than buses, in a bid to attract customers. This has become a routine at Avadi, Pattabhiram, Perambur, Kolathur, Villivakkam and a few areas in Poonamalle. 

“A share auto ride from Pattabhiram to Thiruninravur costs `10 while the buses charge anywhere between `13 to `15. Similarly, the difference of at least `3 between share autos and buses can be witnessed in the routes from Pattabhiram to Avadi, Avadi to Ambattur, Avadi to Karayanchavadi and a few parts in Pallikarnai, Anna Nagar, Mambalam and Poonamalle,” said T Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre.

He said, “This is because ordinary buses seldom ply on these routes. If there are 25 buses, 23 of them will either be deluxe or super deluxe charging at least `13 for a short distance. Cashing on this, the share autos have reduced the price to `10.” 

Illegal operations
According to official records, only about 200 share autos have been permitted to ply in the city. However, it is estimated that there are over 12,000 autos, illegally operating. “Despite catering to a large audience, we are still branded as illegal. It is the duty of the government to streamline share autos. For instance, for a ride between Puducherry and Cuddalore, the share-auto drivers are issuing tickets like those in buses.

A similar arrangement can be done here,” said S Balasubramanian, general secretary of the CITU auto drivers union. The union members question the overloading in MTC buses. “It is always we who are blamed. Against its capacity of 73 people (both sitting an standing) MTC buses carry at least 100 people and more during peak hours. Also, we are paying `200 to the cops every day, are the MTC drivers doing the same?” asked another member of the CITU union.

What’s the solution?
However, it cannot be ruled out that share autos are illegal and they come with their own set of problems including rash driving, overcrowding, absence of a redress mechanism and, more than everything, a threat to life. “Share autos today are largely running on their own, without anybody to regulate the services. We must push towards regularisation as the city needs this transport, evidently,” said Rajesh Chawla, a civil engineer. 

But when contacted, officials from the transport department said that there are no plans as of now to do fix this. Until the share autos, in general, are regulated, Chennai will continue to suffer the consequences of inadequate public transport and illegal private players.

TAGS
chennai Public transport
