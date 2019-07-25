Clash on road: 2 college students suspended

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Two students of Pachaiyappa’s College were suspended on Wednesday, a day after two groups of students wielding weapons clashed on Arumbakkam main road, in full public view. A release issued by Principal in-charge P Arulmozhichevan said, “Based on the information provided by the police, we have suspended two students from the college for indulging in gross violence and group clash with lethal weapons outside the college.”

“A decision to suspend the students was taken after a meeting with police officials and heads of departments in the college,” Arulmozhichevan told reporters. Joint commissioner R Sudhakar said ‘strict action’ was not taken on students considering that it would affect their education. “If this continues, police department will take strict action by adding their names under the history sheeters list.”