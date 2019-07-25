Enter an ‘Enchanted Village’ this Saturday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ever been intrigued by what a holistic metaphysical experience might feel like? Here’s your chance to experience it and discover your inner potential by coming face-to-face with people who are big names in the space and will help understand the power of energy flow and alternate therapies. It promises to be an immersive experience like no other and one that will be truly unforgettable.

Often, some questions crop up when one thinks about metaphysical elements but the answer to all is the Enchanted Village — a holistic pop-up envisioned and curated by designer Nidhi Chordia who runs her label and the popular Envogue exhibition. While Envogue makes one feel good on the outside, Enchanted Village is for the soul. It is what will make one feel good on the inside, she said.

“The deeper you go within yourself, the more you begin to realise that you are far more powerful than you believe to be,” she said. “The resurgence of metaphysical science across the world has created a boom that more people are seeking and tuning into alternate therapies to usher in deep and lasting changes within themselves and their everyday life.” The pop-up will bring together healers and clairvoyants under one roof.

“The masses get the chance to meet and interact with the masters,” she said. “The full-day event will be an assemblage of workshops, talk shows and dozens of exclusive stalls to cater to the needs of all. The visitors will be taken through a captivating and magnetic atmosphere.” The visitors will have a chance to interact with psychics, clairvoyants, sound healers, graphologists, nutritionists.

Eco-friendly, organic and chemical-free products will also be available. Some other exciting features of the pop-up includes access bars by Shreya Gupta, graphology by Divya Toshniwal, sound healing by Anju and Gayathri, face reading by Ram Moorthy Rao, biodynamic craniosacral therapy by Nikita, art therapy by Priyam, and exclusive chemical-free products from Kama Ayurveda.The Enchanted Village — a holistic pop-up will be held on July 27 from 10 am to 9 pm at the Humming Room on Khader Nawaz Khan Road.