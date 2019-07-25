Home Cities Chennai

Enter an ‘Enchanted Village’ this Saturday

The visitors will have a chance to interact with psychics, clairvoyants, sound healers, graphologists, nutritionists.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Eco-friendly, organic and chemical-free products will also be available

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Ever been intrigued by what a holistic metaphysical experience might feel like? Here’s your chance to experience it and discover your inner potential by coming face-to-face with people who are big names in the space and will help understand the power of energy flow and alternate therapies. It promises to be an immersive experience like no other and one that will be truly unforgettable. 

Often, some questions crop up when one thinks about metaphysical elements but the answer to all is the Enchanted Village — a holistic pop-up envisioned and curated by designer Nidhi Chordia who runs her label and the popular Envogue exhibition. While Envogue makes one feel good on the outside, Enchanted Village is for the soul. It is what will make one feel good on the inside, she said. 

“The deeper you go within yourself, the more you begin to realise that you are far more powerful than you believe to be,” she said. “The resurgence of metaphysical science across the world has created a boom that more people are seeking and tuning into alternate therapies to usher in deep and lasting changes within themselves and their everyday life.” The pop-up will bring together healers and clairvoyants under one roof. 

“The masses get the chance to meet and interact with the masters,” she said. “The full-day event will be an assemblage of workshops, talk shows and dozens of exclusive stalls to cater to the needs of all. The visitors will be taken through a captivating and magnetic atmosphere.” The visitors will have a chance to interact with psychics, clairvoyants, sound healers, graphologists, nutritionists.

Eco-friendly, organic and chemical-free products will also be available. Some other exciting features of the pop-up includes access bars by Shreya Gupta, graphology by Divya Toshniwal, sound healing by Anju and Gayathri, face reading by Ram Moorthy Rao, biodynamic craniosacral therapy by Nikita, art therapy by Priyam, and exclusive chemical-free products from Kama Ayurveda.The Enchanted Village — a holistic pop-up will be held on July 27 from 10 am to 9 pm at the Humming Room on Khader Nawaz Khan Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp