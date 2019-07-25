Great Lakes Institute appoints new dean

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Great Lakes Institute of Management has appointed US-based management academician Suresh Ramanathan as its new dean. The college released a statement announcing the appointment of Ramanathan as the new dean. Ramanathan succeeds founder and former dean Bala V Balachandran, a Padma Shri awardee. Balachandran will continue to guide the institution as its Chairman and Dean Emeritus. The appointment of Ramanathan further strengthens Great Lakes’ commitment to become a globally reputed Chennai business school, said the statement.