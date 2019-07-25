Home Cities Chennai

Healing the head and heart

I need your love - Is that true?’ is a workshop about understanding and loving the self by understanding and loving the other.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:15 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I need your love - Is that true?’ is a workshop about understanding and loving the self by understanding and loving the other. We all grapple with many emotional problems on a daily basis. The two-day experiential session inspired by ‘The Work’ of Byron Katie and Relationships promises to help you with authentic communication, setting boundaries and appreciating the gift of criticism. It will be conducted by Jaishree Sellamuthu. 

She’s a certified facilitator of Inquiry-Based Stress Reduction (IBSR), known popularly as ‘The Work’, which is a revolutionary, self-driven method for quick and sustained stress-reduction. Jaishree has undergone training workshops in the United States and Germany conducted by its founder, Byron Katie, since 2012. Besides ‘The Work’, she has experience with several other modalities for self-awareness and personal growth including Heal Your Life (based on the teachings of Louise Hay) and various expressive arts therapies.

She first came to ‘The Work’ as a result of problems in the area of romantic relationships and love addiction. “‘The Work’ has helped me find a kind inner parent to tend to and heal my wounded inner child, see through the mental clutter and stay rooted to the needs of the present, alleviate anxieties and let go of unnecessary coping mechanisms — dependencies such as junk food and cups and cups of caffeine.

Overall, it helped me find a calm inner centre that I can trust amid the chaos of the external world. I will be sharing my story in the session. A video or two of how Byron Katie conducts the session will also be played to get a grasp of the concept,” she said.

Jaishree holds an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Singapore Management University, a masters degree in Hospitality Management from Institut Paul Bocuse in France, and an MA in East-West Psychology from the California Institute of Integral Studies, San Francisco. In January 2015, she founded Creative Compost, an organisation committed to bringing the best self-development tools to India. 

“I will be having a limited number for the workshop. It will begin with what drew them to the workshop, their beliefs and problems. A worksheet with a set of questions will be given. Confidentiality will be maintained and the group will be made to feel relaxed. The workshop is process-oriented. This topic is the first of its kind in our city,” she said. The two-day workshop is on August 17 and 18 at Sanghamitra Centre for Wellbeing from 10 am to 5 pm. Priced at `8,000. Offers are available until July 31. For details, mail: creativecompost@gmail.com

Experience
Jaishree has experience with several other modalities for self-awareness and personal growth including Heal Your Life (based on the teachings of Louise Hay)

