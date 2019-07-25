On a silk route

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Right from running around the shop when he was a child to taking over the family business, Manmohan Ram has come a long way, in a decade. The managing partner of Sundari Silks completed his B.Com in 2007 from Loyola College and then pursued masters from Hotel Management at Cesar Ritz College, Switzerland in 2008. After joining the family business, he and his younger brother learned the tricks of the trade from their father and loyal team of employees. Excerpts follow:

What are the values that you’ve imbibed from your father?

My father did not see Sundari Silks only as business but more as his family. I have taken his philosophy whole-heartedly. We have come a long way in terms of being efficient in our back-end working and having systems which help us provide seamless customer service.

Are the women of the house involved in the decision-making process?

My dad has always been passionate about designing. We have imbibed his style of creating new designs. The women in our family are all involved in the business which makes it easier for us to understand what is needed to improve our products.

Have you ever faced a situation where your personal and professional values met with a conflict?

Yes, there have been such situations. But as time went, I learned to balance the two and create something out of it.

What are your hobbies?

My hobbies have always revolved around cars. Right from experimenting with silly modifications in my car during college days to driving on tracks, later on, it has been my never-ending passion.

Tell us about a typical day in your life.

My day starts with my work out. I started this routine a year back and it has stuck with me for good. Once I reach our store, I do my usual rounds in the shop to see what is needed. Then I have the usual meeting with staff, suppliers and customers.

What is your life philosophy?

Live big and take care of the people around you.

Tell us about your family.

My parents, younger brother, younger sister and my wife — everyone in my family is part of the business. Our dogs and cats are also a part of our family.

What do you love about Chennai?

The peace and opportunity it gives. It’s an ever-growing city.

Have you seen a wave of change in the sari industry here?

There has been a change in taste and preferences like any fashion industry. It’s important to create interesting sari options to keep the customers engages.

How do you recharge your batteries at the end of the day?

I like to relax with a nice series or movie.

What are the life lessons you have learned through your work experience?

You have to keep moving forward, keep learning and adapt as time moves.

What are your plans for the brand?

Step-by-step growth that falls in line with our philosophy.