Home Cities Chennai

On a silk route

Treating business like family has been the key to Manmohan Ram’s success

Published: 25th July 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Right from running around the shop when he was a child to taking over the family business, Manmohan Ram has come a long way, in a decade. The managing partner of Sundari Silks completed his B.Com in 2007 from Loyola College and then pursued masters from Hotel Management at Cesar Ritz College, Switzerland in 2008. After joining the family business, he and his younger brother learned the tricks of the trade from their father and loyal team of employees. Excerpts follow:

Manmohan Ram

What are the values that you’ve imbibed from your father?
My father did not see Sundari Silks only as business but more as his family. I have taken his philosophy whole-heartedly. We have come a long way in terms of being efficient in our back-end working and having systems which help us provide seamless customer service.

Are the women of the house involved in the decision-making process?
My dad has always been passionate about designing. We have imbibed his style of creating new designs. The women in our family are all involved in the business which makes it easier for us to understand what is needed to improve our products.

Have you ever faced a situation where your personal and professional values met with a conflict? 
Yes, there have been such situations. But as time went, I learned to balance the two and create something out of it. 

What are your hobbies?
My hobbies have always revolved around cars. Right from experimenting with silly modifications in my car during college days to driving on tracks, later on, it has been my never-ending passion.

Tell us about a typical day in your life.
My day starts with my work out. I started this routine a year back and it has stuck with me for good. Once I reach our store, I do my usual rounds in the shop to see what is needed. Then I have the usual meeting with staff, suppliers and customers.

What is your life philosophy? 
Live big and take care of the people around you. 

Tell us about your family.
My parents, younger brother, younger sister and my wife — everyone in my family is part of the business. Our dogs and cats are also a part of our family.

What do you love about Chennai? 
The peace and opportunity it gives. It’s an ever-growing city.

Have you seen a wave of change in the sari industry here?
There has been a change in taste and preferences like any fashion industry. It’s important to create interesting sari options to keep the customers engages. 

How do you recharge your batteries at the end of the day? 
I like to relax with a nice series or movie. 

What are the life lessons you have learned through your work experience? 
You have to keep moving forward, keep learning and adapt as time moves.

What are your plans for the brand?
Step-by-step growth that falls in line with our philosophy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp