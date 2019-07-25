Home Cities Chennai

SBI Marathon to paint the town green

After two successful editions of SBI Green Marathon, financial services group SBI announced the launch of its 3rd edition, recently.

Published: 25th July 2019 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two successful editions of SBI Green Marathon, financial services group SBI announced the launch of its 3rd edition, recently. This financial year, SBI Group will be hosting its annual mega event in 15 cities across the country, pledging for a greener future. The group will be organising a 5-km, 10- km and 21-km run on November 24 in the city. The 3rd edition of the marathon will be a zerowaste event and will be witnessing close to 1 lakh participants, who will run to spread awareness about the importance of a cleaner and greener society.

SBI General Insurance will be the health partner for the marathon, along with SBI Life, SBI Mutual Funds and SBI Cards also significantly contributing to the cause. The 15-city marathon event will kick off on September 15, 2019, in Lucknow followed by Guwahati, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Jaipur and conclude in Chandigarh on March 1, 2020.

Alok Kumar Chaudhary, DMD (HR) and CDO, SBI said, “With a deep commitment for environmental protection and sustainable development, we are delighted to step into yet another milestone with the third edition of SBI Green Marathon. It has been a great two years for this event and we at SBI would like to thank all the stakeholders, who’ve made the past two editions successful. We once again call upon all to join hands with us and come together to run for a clean and healthy future.”

The Run for Green theme of this marathon event recognises every participating individual as agents of change for a greener globe. All the participants will be given organic t-shirts to promote a healthy and greener city. Even the runners’ bib would consist seeds which can be planted after the marathon. To register, visit: bookmyshow. com and youtoocanrun.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SBI Marathon chennai
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp