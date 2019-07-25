SBI Marathon to paint the town green

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After two successful editions of SBI Green Marathon, financial services group SBI announced the launch of its 3rd edition, recently. This financial year, SBI Group will be hosting its annual mega event in 15 cities across the country, pledging for a greener future. The group will be organising a 5-km, 10- km and 21-km run on November 24 in the city. The 3rd edition of the marathon will be a zerowaste event and will be witnessing close to 1 lakh participants, who will run to spread awareness about the importance of a cleaner and greener society.

SBI General Insurance will be the health partner for the marathon, along with SBI Life, SBI Mutual Funds and SBI Cards also significantly contributing to the cause. The 15-city marathon event will kick off on September 15, 2019, in Lucknow followed by Guwahati, Mumbai, Bengaluru, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Jaipur and conclude in Chandigarh on March 1, 2020.

Alok Kumar Chaudhary, DMD (HR) and CDO, SBI said, “With a deep commitment for environmental protection and sustainable development, we are delighted to step into yet another milestone with the third edition of SBI Green Marathon. It has been a great two years for this event and we at SBI would like to thank all the stakeholders, who’ve made the past two editions successful. We once again call upon all to join hands with us and come together to run for a clean and healthy future.”

The Run for Green theme of this marathon event recognises every participating individual as agents of change for a greener globe. All the participants will be given organic t-shirts to promote a healthy and greener city. Even the runners’ bib would consist seeds which can be planted after the marathon. To register, visit: bookmyshow. com and youtoocanrun.com