Home Cities Chennai

Probe into activist’s murder transferred to CB-CID

Observing that there was an attempt to shield the main accused in the murder of a social activist at Ambur in Vellore district in 2014, the Madras High Court has transferred the investigation to the C

Published: 26th July 2019 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2019 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that there was an attempt to shield the main accused in the murder of a social activist at Ambur in Vellore district in 2014, the Madras High Court has transferred the investigation to the CB-CID.Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave a direction to this effect on July 22 while allowing a criminal original petition from D Subramanian, who prayed for a direction to transfer further investigation or order re-investigation of his brother Thanikachalam’s murder case from the Fast Track Court in Tirupattur on the file of the Ambur taluk police station, to the CB-CID.

Thanikachalam was fighting to evict the encroachers from a water body. He had also moved the High Court on various occasions and obtained orders for the removal of the encroachments. He was brutally attacked and killed on November 11, 2014. His brother filed the present petition seeking the transfer of probe on the ground that the investigation was not held properly and there was a conscious attempt to shield some accused.

After carefully assessing the entire materials, the judge said he had no hesitation to come to the conclusion that the Ambur police inspector had not investigated the case effectively and a clear attempt had been made to shield the main accused persons. The committal court also failed to follow the settled principles of law and had committed illegality while committing the case to the Court of Sessions.

The inspector shall hand over within two weeks, the entire case diary to the Additional Director General of Police, CB-CID, Chennai, who shall nominate a police officer not less than the rank of the DSP, to conduct the investigation. It shall be monitored by the ADGP and all efforts shall be made to effectively conduct the investigation. The final report shall be filed as soon as possible, the judge added.

Man held for making illicit liquor
Chennai: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Kancheepuram police on Wednesday on charges of manufacturing illicit liquor and selling it in Puducherry. Police said Premkumar resident of Gopalapuram was arrested after a tip-off that a man from Mamallapuram is selling illicit liquor to another in Koovathur, from where it is being transported to Puducherry.

 An interrogation with the man from Koovathur led to a farm house in Mamallapuram, which belongs to Selvam from Medavakkam. Prem told the police that he had rented the place for `30,000 a month and got a profit of at least `1 lakh a month from making of illicit liquor. “He had set up a small unit in the farm house with machines to make bottle caps and stickers.

He used illegal spirit to make liquor which would be filled in the bottles and label resembling that on bottles of Puducherry would be stuck on the bottles,” said a police officer. The prohibition enforcement wing seized around 1,750 litres of spirit along with machines. Premkumar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CB-CID Madras High Court
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rhinos with a calf at a highland during floods at the Kaziranga National Park in Nagaon district in Assam. (File Photo | PTI)
No relief for flood-hit Assam as 205 animals die in Kaziranga National Park
President of JR Nagar RWA KSR Murthy showing the rain water harvesting pits in their colony. .in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G satyanarayana/EPS)
Rainwater Harvesting: This colony in AP has been doing it for 25 years!
Gallery
Inland fishermen struggle to keep their boats from toppling in the strong winds, following heavy rains that lashed Perunguzhi in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
IN PHOTOS | The many faces of rain
MJ almost 'punched' KP: Aussie seamer Mitchell Johnson in his autobiography revealed how he wanted to punch star English batsman Kevin Pietersen right before the start of the first Test in Cardiff in 2009. The incident happened when both teams were warming up on the field and Pietersen was intentionally hitting balls in the Australians' direction in an effort to disrupt their preparation. Johnson in his autobiography titled 'Resilient' narrated the incident and said he confronted the former England captain face to face. (Photo | AFP)
Ashes 2019: Top 5 England vs Australia controversies to relive ahead of the high-profile tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp