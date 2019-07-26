Probe into activist’s murder transferred to CB-CID

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observing that there was an attempt to shield the main accused in the murder of a social activist at Ambur in Vellore district in 2014, the Madras High Court has transferred the investigation to the CB-CID.Justice N Anand Venkatesh gave a direction to this effect on July 22 while allowing a criminal original petition from D Subramanian, who prayed for a direction to transfer further investigation or order re-investigation of his brother Thanikachalam’s murder case from the Fast Track Court in Tirupattur on the file of the Ambur taluk police station, to the CB-CID.

Thanikachalam was fighting to evict the encroachers from a water body. He had also moved the High Court on various occasions and obtained orders for the removal of the encroachments. He was brutally attacked and killed on November 11, 2014. His brother filed the present petition seeking the transfer of probe on the ground that the investigation was not held properly and there was a conscious attempt to shield some accused.

After carefully assessing the entire materials, the judge said he had no hesitation to come to the conclusion that the Ambur police inspector had not investigated the case effectively and a clear attempt had been made to shield the main accused persons. The committal court also failed to follow the settled principles of law and had committed illegality while committing the case to the Court of Sessions.

The inspector shall hand over within two weeks, the entire case diary to the Additional Director General of Police, CB-CID, Chennai, who shall nominate a police officer not less than the rank of the DSP, to conduct the investigation. It shall be monitored by the ADGP and all efforts shall be made to effectively conduct the investigation. The final report shall be filed as soon as possible, the judge added.

Man held for making illicit liquor

Chennai: A 42-year-old man was arrested by Kancheepuram police on Wednesday on charges of manufacturing illicit liquor and selling it in Puducherry. Police said Premkumar resident of Gopalapuram was arrested after a tip-off that a man from Mamallapuram is selling illicit liquor to another in Koovathur, from where it is being transported to Puducherry.

An interrogation with the man from Koovathur led to a farm house in Mamallapuram, which belongs to Selvam from Medavakkam. Prem told the police that he had rented the place for `30,000 a month and got a profit of at least `1 lakh a month from making of illicit liquor. “He had set up a small unit in the farm house with machines to make bottle caps and stickers.

He used illegal spirit to make liquor which would be filled in the bottles and label resembling that on bottles of Puducherry would be stuck on the bottles,” said a police officer. The prohibition enforcement wing seized around 1,750 litres of spirit along with machines. Premkumar was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.