A walk and talk across eight dynasties  

Historian Chithra Madhavan will host a talk titled ‘Introduction to Temple Architecture’ at Wandering Artist, RA Puram, on Sunday.

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Historian Chithra Madhavan will host a talk titled ‘Introduction to Temple Architecture’ at Wandering Artist, RA Puram, on Sunday. The researcher will chronicle the architectural highlights of seven different dynasties, namely the Pallava, Pandiya, Chola, Hoisala, Kakathiya, Vijayanagar and Nayak dynasties.“What makes temple architecture in the south so unique is that most of these temples are a result of several centuries of architectural growth. For example, if you take the Srirangam temple, you cannot attribute the architectural element to any one dynasty,” says Madhavan. She will also be talking about temple sculptures and inscriptions.

Madhavan explains that the one-and-a-half-hour talk is merely an introduction to temple architecture, and that the scope of the subject goes beyond that which she will touch upon. She will also be touching upon lesser-known temples in addition to more well-known and larger temples. There will also be a walk of the stone and bronze galleries of the Government Egmore Museum.

“A constant connect with our heritage and culture is important in this era. We spend thousands of dollars to visit galleries abroad, however, we tend to not give importance to the ones around us. It’s also a bonus for first-timers to get a gist of the eight dynasties across South India,” says Kavery Poovanna, founder of Wandering Artist.

The walk will speak about the importance, usage and making of the artefacts in the bronze and stone galleries, as well as placing them across the centuries and dynasties. “There is a Nataraja statue in the bronze gallery from Thiruvalangadu, Tamil Nadu. To my eyes, he is absolutely stunning. It is a Chola period bronze from the 11th Century. The Chola attention to detail and his dazzling and bewitching smile is wonderful,” says Madhavan.

 Registrations for the walk are closed. Registration fee for the talk is `500. The talk will be held at Wandering Artist from 10.30 am to 12 pm on Sunday. The museum walk will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm at the Egmore Government Museum.

