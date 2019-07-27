Home Cities Chennai

Beading aesthetic tales on jewellery  

Something as small as a one mm bead can make for a statement jewellery piece when woven in intricate designs.

Published: 27th July 2019

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Something as small as a one mm bead can make for a statement jewellery piece when woven in intricate designs. Bead-weaving is a bead-work technique in which seed beads are woven together to create a flat fabric or a three-dimensional shape such as a ball, tube or a clasp. You can bead weave into an entire piece of jewellery or a component to use as a part of the project.

Srutiza Mohanty is a Bengaluru-based designer who specialises in this jewellery technique. Her foray into bead-weaving as a medium of jewellery was accidental. She worked as a software engineer for 16 years. A turn of events in life inspired her to take up entrepreneurship and jewellery-making as a full-time profession. “The age-old art form has transformed in style over time.

The method of weaving and sporting the ornament varies across Egyptian, Indian and Native American regions. Earlier it was used to make a beaded toy or a home decor piece. I have retained the old technique but infused Indianness into it with motifs and embroidery,” said Srutiza, founder of Risham Jewelry.  

The jewellery-making process is time-consuming due to the intricacies in designs. The pieces are lightweight with unique patterns. They do not tarnish because of the use of metal components. We’re told that the jewellery does not cause any allergy and stays intact for many years without much maintenance. These features have garnered the likes of many patrons.

“One of the most used techniques in bead-weaving is Peyote and I also love the herringbone and the brick stitch. I use them a lot in my designs — individually and combined. Usually, my customised projects are challenging. Trying to understand the client’s ideas and bringing it to life is interesting. I was working on a bib-style necklace with an Egyptian touch, recently. Combining the right colours and weaving them was challenging. Also, an important aspect of jewellery-making is to ensure that it sits well around the neck and ears. I am particular about the fit,” said the designer.

The online-based brand has a collection of bracelets, rings, necklaces, earrings, and personalised accessories like key chains. Her statement panel necklace with hand-crafted mango motif is popular. Highlighting on how to create a fashion statement with beads, she said, “Avoid busy prints. Keep your clothes simple as these intricate pieces are quite eye-catchy. Most of Risham designs are versatile and can be easily paired with Indian and Western wear.” Next on her project is brooches. She occasionally participates in exhibitions and retails through her websites.For details, visit her Facebook and Instagram page: Rishamjewelry, or shoprisham.com

