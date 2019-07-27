Home Cities Chennai

Burglar nabbed from home after fleeing hospital

A burglar who was caught red-handed by villagers in Tiruvallur district on Thursday, escaped from a government hospital and was later nabbed by the police from his home on Friday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A burglar who was caught red-handed by villagers in Tiruvallur district on Thursday, escaped from a government hospital and was later nabbed by the police from his home on Friday.The case drew attention when the personnel from Sevvapettai police station were so busy with bandobast duties in temple festivals that they asked the house owner himself to bring the suspect to the station and later admit him in a government hospital.

The failure of the police in reaching the spot, allegedly led to the mob tying the suspect to a pole and thrashing him.After the house owner Nanda Kumar admitted the suspect, identified as one Venkaiyan, in the government hospital at Tiruvallur, he went missing at night.

A police officer in the Sevvapettai police station said they traced Venkaiyan on Friday in his village near Tiruninravur and arrested him. He has been booked on charges of burglary and remanded in judicial custody.

