Chennai records 59% excess rainfall since June 1

CHENNAI: The City, battling its worst water crisis, has received 59% excess rainfall since June 1. The overnight rains in the last three days has helped recharge groundwater to a certain extent and many apartment complexes with efficient rainwater harvesting systems, have benefitted to a large extent.

The city received 247.5 mm of rainfall, as compared to the normal 155.7 mm. Meteorological department officials said convective rains would continue to lash the city, mostly during nights for another couple of days at least, if not more, provided conditions favour.

Currently, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram and Tiruppur, have recorded excess rainfall, while all other districts are still reeling under deficit. Rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday, shows Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga receiving highest rainfall of 9 cm. Nungambakkam received 3 cm, while places like Tambaram, Kolapakkam and Satyabama University received 5 cm.