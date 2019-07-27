Drunk driver fatally knocks down helmetless bank official

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bank official was fatally knocked down by a drunk car driver on General Patters Road at Royapettah during the early hours of Thursday. The incident, recorded in CCTV at 12.40 am, showed a bunch of youth walking on the roadside and a two-wheeler ramming into one of them from behind. In a bid to avoid ramming the two-wheeler, the drunk car driver took a left and collided with another bike that was coming from the wrong side.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Abdul Kaiyum of Royapettah, who works in a private bank. Police said, the youth had a narrow escape.”Abdul, who was not wearing a helmet, sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said a police officer.

Residents and passersby nabbed the car driver, identified as Vijayakumar, who was handed over to the police. Two other occupants- Saravanan and Dileep Kumar, managed to escape. Anna Square traffic investigation wing registered a case and arrested Vijayakumar, who has been remanded to judicial custody by a magistrate court. Further investigations are on.

