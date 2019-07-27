Killing it softly with kebabs

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : For the next week, Cafe G at Holiday Inn Hotel will be the hub for meat lovers. As you enter the eatery, skewers with chunks of seasoned meat suspended in corners, bowls of marination — both spicy and tangy, cups of dips and fresh spices in their raw and hand-pound forms welcome you, giving you a hint of what lies ahead in this gastronomical treat. The Flavourful Meets Bountiful Kebab Festival organised by the hotel is an assault on every meat lover’s palate.

Celebrating street food

Succulent, perfectly spiced and cotton-soft — shammi, galouti and seekh kebabs have a special place in the food scene of north India. Served with a drizzle of lemon, sliced onions and chutneys, the kebabs are a sure-fire way to send you into a trance. The curated menu at the hotel includes 10 varieties each of vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs. Eight varieties of dips like pineapple, mango, tamarind, curd and garlic are given as accompaniments along with roasted papads to munch on.

Salads,Photos: Debadatta Mallick

“I’ve spent most of my days in north India, and its cuisines are my specialty. I’ve been cooking them for 18 years. Growing up in New Delhi, it was amusing to find so many authentic kebab joints dotted along the streets.

Although Chennai has a few eateries that offer kebabs, we wanted to organise a whole festival themed around it. Some kebabs are prepared in tandoor and some are tawa-fried. As you indulge in the diversity of options, you will eventually be able to pick out the distinct flavours. We’ve given a good set of choices to vegetarians as well,” said executive chef Amit Thapliyal who joined the hotel two weeks back.

Smoking hot delights

The strong aroma from burnt flavours of kebab wafts through the air. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters served to us look appetising. We take our first bite with kadak seekh kebab — crisp lamb rolls filled with masala cheese. Moist on the inside, little dry on the outside, this one was just a sample of what was going to take over our senses. The kamli kebab or chicken drumsticks paired with mint chutney and seasoned onion rings became an instant hit with us. It was a perfect melt-in-the-mouth, and the tanginess of the chutney spiked the flavours of this best-selling combination.

The vegetarian menu comprises vegetable galouti, makai kebab, matar ki tikki, achari paneer tikka, aloo shakarkhand, mirch pyaz ki kebab, tandoor phool, kurkure khumb, subz seekh, and tandoori ananas. We recommend the achari paneer tikka and vegetable galouti. The non-vegetarian menu includes galouti kebab, kadak seekh kebab, kalmi kebab, gilafi murg seek, sarsoon mahi tikka, chatpati hariyali macchi, tangri kebab, gosth ki shami, nargasi seek, bhatti ka murg, jaituni mahi tikka, tandoori boti and lahoori murg.

“We marinate the ingredients for eight to 10 hours on an average. Sometimes we refrigerate the masala for three days. How much of it is absorbed depends on the choice of meat. I’ve also used cheese in the marination for selective varieties. Some kebabs are constant while the rest of the menu keeps changing.

A couple of south Indian masalas with coconut and peppercorn as base has been introduced to cater to the local crowd,” said the chef. Overall, the kebabs are sufficient to satiate your appetite. Guests can avail their regular buffet with a line-up of desserts to wrap up a light dinner. Flavourful Meets Bountiful Kebab Festival is on till August 2 from 7 pm to 11 pm at Cafe G in Holiday Inn Hotel, Thiruvanmiyur. Priced at `1,499 and `1,699 with alcohol (two glasses of beer). For details, call: 7550111044 or 7550111030