Home Cities Chennai

Killing it softly with kebabs

The Flavourful Meets Boutiful Kebab Festival at Holiday Inn lives up to its name as chef Amit Thapliyal whips up a variety of vegetarian & non-vegetarian delights for foodies in the city

Published: 27th July 2019 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI : For the next week, Cafe G at Holiday Inn Hotel will be the hub for meat lovers. As you enter the eatery, skewers with chunks of seasoned meat suspended in corners, bowls of marination — both spicy and tangy, cups of dips and fresh spices in their raw and hand-pound forms welcome you, giving you a hint of what lies ahead in this gastronomical treat. The Flavourful Meets Bountiful Kebab Festival organised by the hotel is an assault on every meat lover’s palate. 

Celebrating street food
Succulent, perfectly spiced and cotton-soft — shammi, galouti and seekh kebabs have a special place in the food scene of north India. Served with a drizzle of lemon, sliced onions and chutneys, the kebabs are a sure-fire way to send you into a trance. The curated menu at the hotel includes 10 varieties each of vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs. Eight varieties of dips like pineapple, mango, tamarind, curd and garlic are given as accompaniments along with roasted papads to munch on.

Salads,Photos: Debadatta Mallick

“I’ve spent most of my days in north India, and its cuisines are my specialty. I’ve been cooking them for 18 years. Growing up in New Delhi, it was amusing to find so many authentic kebab joints dotted along the streets.

Although Chennai has a few eateries that offer kebabs, we wanted to organise a whole festival themed around it. Some kebabs are prepared in tandoor and some are tawa-fried. As you indulge in the diversity of options, you will eventually be able to pick out the distinct flavours. We’ve given a good set of choices to vegetarians as well,” said executive chef Amit Thapliyal who joined the hotel two weeks back.

Smoking hot delights
The strong aroma from burnt flavours of kebab wafts through the air. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian platters served to us look appetising. We take our first bite with kadak seekh kebab — crisp lamb rolls filled with masala cheese. Moist on the inside, little dry on the outside, this one was just a sample of what was going to take over our senses. The kamli kebab or chicken drumsticks paired with mint chutney and seasoned onion rings became an instant hit with us. It was a perfect melt-in-the-mouth, and the tanginess of the chutney spiked the flavours of this best-selling combination.

The vegetarian menu comprises vegetable galouti, makai kebab, matar ki tikki, achari paneer tikka, aloo shakarkhand, mirch pyaz ki kebab, tandoor phool, kurkure khumb, subz seekh, and tandoori ananas. We recommend the achari paneer tikka and vegetable galouti. The non-vegetarian menu includes galouti kebab, kadak seekh kebab, kalmi kebab, gilafi murg seek, sarsoon mahi tikka, chatpati hariyali macchi, tangri kebab, gosth ki shami, nargasi seek, bhatti ka murg, jaituni mahi tikka, tandoori boti and lahoori murg. 

“We marinate the ingredients for eight to 10 hours on an average. Sometimes we refrigerate the masala for three days. How much of it is absorbed depends on the choice of meat. I’ve also used cheese in the marination for selective varieties. Some kebabs are constant while the rest of the menu keeps changing.

A couple of south Indian masalas with coconut and peppercorn as base has been introduced to cater to the local crowd,” said the chef.  Overall, the kebabs are sufficient to satiate your appetite. Guests can avail their regular buffet with a line-up of desserts to wrap up a light dinner. Flavourful Meets Bountiful Kebab Festival is on till August 2 from 7 pm to 11 pm at Cafe G in Holiday Inn Hotel, Thiruvanmiyur. Priced at `1,499 and `1,699 with alcohol (two glasses of beer). For details, call: 7550111044 or 7550111030

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp