Mini science centres in 5 govt schools

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to provide quality education for underprivileged children, Chennai Airport, in collaboration with Samabhavana (NGO), has set up mini science centres in five selected government schools in the vicinity of the airport. The Rs 35.68 lakh-project was implemented under Airports Authority of India (AAI) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Scheme, which was inaugurated by Chennai airport director S Sreekumar.

The mini science centre will focus on skilling of teachers on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM Learning), who will later be evaluated, thus, improving the quality of education in these schools and benefitting underprivileged school children. The project is being implemented at government-run schools in Tambaram, Chromepet, Hasthinapuram, Lakshmipuram, and Cowl Bazar.