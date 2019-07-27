Plea to stop groundwater theft in Tiruvallur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea for a direction to the authorities concerned, to stop illegal extraction of groundwater for commercial purpose from Mathur, Manjambakkam and Madhavaram areas, has been made in the Madras High Court. When the petition from MP Palani, president of Mathur Grama Kudiyiruppor Podu Nala Sangam came up for hearing on July 25, Additional Advocate-General A Kumar told Justice P D Audikesavalu that necessary steps had already been taken in this connection.

A monitoring committee inspected the areas and found that three companies were engaged in illegal water extraction work. They have neither obtained any licence for extracting water nor for transporting the same. As the water was being extracted from places in Tiruvallur district, the District Collector in Chennai had forwarded the report of the inspection panel to his counter-part in Tiruvallur with a copy marked to the Chennai Metrowater Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for appropriate action, Kumar added.

Recording the submission, the judge posted the matter before a division bench of Justices, S Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad, before which similar matters are pending, for further hearing. The petition prayed for a direction to the State PWD and other departments, to exercise their legal duties of protecting the natural resources in the three areas.