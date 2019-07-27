Spotlight on women’s sexual health

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aakash Fertility Centre & Hospital will conduct the 7th International Symposium on Reproductive Medicine, Ferticon 2019, on July 27 and July 28 in Green Park Hotel, Vadapalani. More than thousand doctors are participating in this symposium. Around 122 national faculty members and two international faculty members from London and Singapore will present their research on reproductive medicine. Recent developments in Science-related sexology will be discussed through video conference.

At a press meet, organising chairman Dr KS Jeyarani and organising secretary Dr T Kamaraj said that Member of Parliament Chennai South Constituency, Thamizhachi Thangapandian, will be the chief guest and inaugurate the conference on July 28. Jaideep Malhotra, president of ISAR, will be the guest of honour and Hrishikesh D Pai, former president of ISAR will preside over the function. Lifetime Achievement Award will be felicitated to Jaideep Malhotra during the inauguration.

Medical experts like Dr Revathy Janakiraman, vice president, FOGSI 2016, Dr S Shantha Kumari, secretary, ICOG, 2015-2018, Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, vice president, FOGSI 2016, Dr Sunita Tandulwadkar, joint secretary, ISAR, Dr T Ramani Devi, vice president, south zone elect, FOGSI 2019, and Dr C Anjalakshi, president, OGSSI, will be the special guests.

A Female Sexual Health Centre will be inaugurated as part of the conference. It will function at Aakash Fertility Centre & Hospital, Vadapalani. The aim of the conference is to help women avoid sexual problems scientifically.