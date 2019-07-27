Taking over Chennai with a big bang! 

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Buva House in Nungambakkam was a flurry of activity before the inauguration of Style Kingdom’s Big Bang Shopping Exhibition. Bursts of steam from steam irons, the clacking of several hangers, and the rustle of plastic and paper filled the air as several vendors prepared their stalls.This is Style Kingdom curator Prachi Garg’s third exhibition. The two-day fest was inaugurated yesterday by Poornima Bhagyaraj and featured 65 brands from all over the country.

Affordable high fashion

Garg said that the exhibition featured a wide variety of products appropriate for the upcoming festivals. “I wanted to offer a variety of unique items. No two brands offer the same products here. I also wanted the brands to be price-sensitive, as this is what moves fast in the city,” she says.

Brands like Stole Sista, Sharath Sundar and

Dot Studio are part of the expo  Debadatta Mallick

One such brand is Chennai-based Clothing Palette, started by Nirupama Hemdev and Nisha Balani four years ago. “We wanted to offer clothing styles that are affordable and yet high fashion. The Chennai market is such that there are many events that the same people are invited to, and thus many cannot wear the same clothes again. We want to give people a fashionable option without burning a hole in their pockets,” says Balani, adding that their fashion is accessible for all age groups.

Other Chennai-based brands at the exhibition are Stole Sista, Sharath Sundar, Dot Studio, Aashiyaa and Aadhya and The Pop Up Store by BFF. Garg also invited a variety of brands from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ludhiana and more. Some brands are exhibiting their products at Style Kingdom for the first time, while some are familiar with the Chennai audience.

Something for everyone

Cocktail, a home décor brand from Mumbai, founded by Preity Kanani 14 years ago, offers unique home décor items such as towel racks, remote holders and cutlery cases. “I had come to Chennai a few years ago, and from what I understand, the market appreciates home décor products as they are more home-oriented in their lifestyle. I think Chennai spends more money on their home than clothes,” says Kanani.

Understanding their niche and catering to it effectively is a theme at the exhibition. According to Vidhi Daswani and Anoop Daswani, co-founders of Naughty Boy by Gautam Daswani, they realised there was a gap in the market for high-quality and high fashion clothing for boys, and thus came up with their fashion line. The month-old company hopes its first showing at Style Kingdom goes positive and reaches more potential customers. For brands outside the city, understanding the varied dynamics within Chennai helped them provide the right kind of products.

This was the case for Siddharth Taneja, founder of the New Delhi-based Sid N Bahi, who are showcasing in Chennai for the first time. “I would describe our clothing as everything in a wedding except for the bride. I thought that our merchandise would not sell that well in Chennai, as people here do not prefer so much bling, but the curator informed me of the large Marwadi population in the city. We hope to tap into that market,” says Taneja.Style Kingdom’s Big Bang Shopping exhibition will be held at Buva House, Nungambakkam, today from 11 am to 8 pm