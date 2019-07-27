Home Cities Chennai

Taking over Chennai with a big bang! 

Entrepreneur Prachi Garg’s Style Kingdom hosts its third fashion and lifestyle exhibition, 65 brands from across the country showcase their designs

Published: 27th July 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By  Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Buva House in Nungambakkam was a flurry of activity before the inauguration of Style Kingdom’s Big Bang Shopping Exhibition. Bursts of steam from steam irons, the clacking of several hangers, and the rustle of plastic and paper filled the air as several vendors prepared their stalls.This is Style Kingdom curator Prachi Garg’s third exhibition. The two-day fest was inaugurated yesterday by Poornima Bhagyaraj and featured 65 brands from all over the country.

Affordable high fashion
Garg said that the exhibition featured a wide variety of products appropriate for the upcoming festivals. “I wanted to offer a variety of unique items. No two brands offer the same products here. I also wanted the brands to be price-sensitive, as this is what moves fast in the city,” she says.

Brands like Stole Sista, Sharath Sundar and
Dot Studio are part of the expo  Debadatta Mallick 

One such brand is Chennai-based Clothing Palette, started by Nirupama Hemdev and Nisha Balani four years ago. “We wanted to offer clothing styles that are affordable and yet high fashion. The Chennai market is such that there are many events that the same people are invited to, and thus many cannot wear the same clothes again. We want to give people a fashionable option without burning a hole in their pockets,” says Balani, adding that their fashion is accessible for all age groups.

Other Chennai-based brands at the exhibition are Stole Sista, Sharath Sundar, Dot Studio, Aashiyaa and Aadhya and The Pop Up Store by BFF. Garg also invited a variety of brands from New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ludhiana and more. Some brands are exhibiting their products at Style Kingdom for the first time, while some are familiar with the Chennai audience.

Something for everyone
Cocktail, a home décor brand from Mumbai, founded by Preity Kanani 14 years ago, offers unique home décor items such as towel racks, remote holders and cutlery cases. “I had come to Chennai a few years ago, and from what I understand, the market appreciates home décor products as they are more home-oriented in their lifestyle. I think Chennai spends more money on their home than clothes,” says Kanani.

Understanding their niche and catering to it effectively is a theme at the exhibition. According to Vidhi Daswani and Anoop Daswani, co-founders of Naughty Boy by Gautam Daswani, they realised there was a gap in the market for high-quality and high fashion clothing for boys, and thus came up with their fashion line. The month-old company hopes its first showing at Style Kingdom goes positive and reaches more potential customers. For brands outside the city, understanding the varied dynamics within Chennai helped them provide the right kind of products.

This was the case for Siddharth Taneja, founder of the New Delhi-based Sid N Bahi, who are showcasing in Chennai for the first time. “I would describe our clothing as everything in a wedding except for the bride. I thought that our merchandise would not sell that well in Chennai, as people here do not prefer so much bling, but the curator informed me of the large Marwadi population in the city. We hope to tap into that market,” says Taneja.Style Kingdom’s Big Bang Shopping exhibition will be held at Buva House, Nungambakkam, today from 11 am to 8 pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp