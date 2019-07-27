Thoratti film heroine abducted, says movie’s hero in missing complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging that Sathyakala (26), who had acted in Tamil feature film ‘Thoratti’ in the lead role, has gone missing, the hero in the film, Shaman Mithru, also a partner of Shaman Pictures in Perungalathur, has moved the Madras High Court to trace and set her at liberty. A mention to this effect was made before a division bench of Justices, MM Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar, by advocate Inthu Karunakaran, on Friday.

And the judges agreed to hear the matter on Monday and accordingly, she filed the petition on Friday. According to Inthu, Sathyakala (26) of Mahalingapuram in Pollachi acted as the heroine in the film, which is scheduled fie release on August 2. While so, she has gone missing from her local residence in Chennai.

Inthu alleged that Sathyakala has been abducted by her father and step-mother, who are not interested in her profession of modelling and acting. They are also attempting to make arrangements for her marriage against her will. The petitioner lodged a complaint with the Mahalingapuram police in Pollachi on July 25. As there was no positive response, he filed the present petition.

Two found dead in separate incidents

Chennai: Two people, including an elderly woman, were found dead in Kancheepuram on Friday. Vengammal (71) a resident of Venpedu near Kelambakkam, was staying with her elder son. “On Thursday evening, Vengammal took her cattle for grazing and did not return until night.

Her family members searched for her and on Friday morning, she was found dead three kilometres away from house with her head smashed,” said police. On Friday morning, Yuvaraj (32) of Irumbuzhi in Acharapakkam, was sleeping in front of his house. Police said, he sustained a head injury and was found in a pool of blood lying on the road in front of his house. He was a real estate agent.