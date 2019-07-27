Home Cities Chennai

Thoratti film heroine abducted, says movie’s hero in missing complaint

And the judges agreed to hear the matter on Monday and accordingly, she filed the petition on Friday.

Published: 27th July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging that Sathyakala (26), who had acted in Tamil feature film ‘Thoratti’ in the lead role, has gone missing, the hero in the film, Shaman Mithru, also a partner of Shaman Pictures in Perungalathur, has moved the Madras High Court to trace and set her at liberty. A mention to this effect was made before a division bench of Justices, MM Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar, by advocate Inthu Karunakaran, on Friday.

And the judges agreed to hear the matter on Monday and accordingly, she filed the petition on Friday. According to Inthu, Sathyakala (26) of Mahalingapuram in Pollachi acted as the heroine in the film, which is scheduled fie release on August 2. While so, she has gone missing from her local residence in Chennai.

Inthu alleged that Sathyakala has been abducted by her father and step-mother, who are not interested in her profession of modelling and acting. They are also attempting to make arrangements for her marriage against her will. The petitioner lodged a complaint with the Mahalingapuram police in Pollachi on July 25. As there was no positive response, he filed the present petition.

Two found dead in separate incidents
Chennai: Two people, including an elderly woman, were found dead in Kancheepuram on Friday. Vengammal (71) a resident of Venpedu near Kelambakkam, was staying with her elder son. “On Thursday evening, Vengammal took her cattle for grazing and did not return until night.

Her family members searched for her and on Friday morning, she was found dead three kilometres away from house with her head smashed,” said police. On Friday morning, Yuvaraj (32) of Irumbuzhi in Acharapakkam, was sleeping in front of his house. Police said, he sustained a head injury and was found in a pool of blood lying on the road in front of his house. He was a real estate agent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp