Home Cities Chennai

Borewells pop up on narrow roads, policemen claim ignorance

Many borewells can be seen on roads encroaching public space in North Chennai

Published: 28th July 2019 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

A borewell being dug at Basuvayan Street in Old Washermenpet | Express

By OMJASVIN M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Metro Water supply continues to be erratic in many parts of the city, desperation for a consistent source of water has pushed residents out of their houses to erect borewells on roads. At Old Washermenpet residents have set up borewells on roads encroaching public space while the local police have turned a blind eye to this. In Ramanuja Koodam Street, Basuvayan Street and Shanmugaroyan street many borewells can be seen on the road and some residents have installed motors connecting borewells on the house walls too.

‘’There is a desperate need for water and since most houses in the locality are very small, it is impossible to set up borewells in houses,’’ said Veera, a borewell contractor.Since borewells are in high demand due to the water crisis, one project will fetch the contractors at least Rs 50,000. This has made contractors just go about doing what they are asked for.

A few days ago, when a borewell was dug on the road in Basuvayan Street, underground electrical cables were disturbed, admitted plumbers. ‘’It was a 150-feet borewell and the machine hit an electric line and there were sparks. However, not much damage was done and we started digging into a nearby space closing the previous one with sand,’’ said Selvaraj, a plumber.

The story was the same in areas like Korukkupet, R K Nagar and Tondiarpet when Express visited. Borewells seemed to be outside the white mark on streets. A  resident of Washermenpet’s Shanmugaroyan Street who was setting up a borewell on the road said he would level the surface after completion of work using concrete cement. 

‘’Metro Water comes once in two days and the water is not sufficient. When we laid the pipe, we ensured that there was no sewage line or electric line running beneath,’’ said the resident, on condition of anonymity. When Express contacted local police officials, they said they were not aware of people setting up borewells on roads. ‘’We will send a patrol team to the streets and take action against residents who have set up borewells on roads,’’ a police official said. 

Electrical cables disturbed while digging
A few days ago, when a borewell was dug on the road in Basuvayan Street, underground electrical cables were disturbed, admitted plumbers. ‘’It was a 150-feet borewell and the machine hit an electric line and there were sparks. However, not much damage was done and we started digging into a nearby space closing the previous one with sand,’’ said Selvaraj, a plumber. ‘’Metro Water comes once in two days and the water is not sufficient,’’ said the resident, on condition of anonymity

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp