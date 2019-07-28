Home Cities Chennai

Helmetless biker dies after ramming into patrol vehicle

Published: 28th July 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old techie who was riding a two-wheeler without wearing helmet, died after his motorbike rammed into a patrol vehicle on Friday night. Police said Rajasekar, a resident of Chindratripet, was working in a private company on Old Mahabalipuram Road.

“He was on his way back on Friday after the night shift. At around 2 am when he was riding near Thiruvengadam street on the OMR service road, his bike rammed into a patrol vehicle,” said a police officer.

Rajasekar, who hit the brake, lost control of the vehicle and was thrown away from the spot. Not wearing a helmet, he hit a road divider and bled profusely. He was rushed to the government Royapettah hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Guindy Traffic police registered a case.Meanwhile, the man behind the wheels in the patrol vehicle was found to be a Home Guard who is not supposed to drive the police vehicle. Further investigations are on.

