3000 Sathyabama students graduate

Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology held its 28th convocation ceremony at its campus, on Sunday.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

20 students were awarded gold medals for their performance. ( Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology held its 28th convocation ceremony at its campus, on Sunday. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, chairman of All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) was the chief guest for the occasion. 

Recognising their contribution to society, the institute conferred honorary doctorate to S Unnikrishnan Nair, director of human space flight programme, ISRO; S Arunan, director of directorate of space projects, Mars Orbiter Mission, ISRO; R Umamheswaran, outstanding scientist and scientific secretary ISRO; and Madhavan Nair Rajeevan, secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

A total of 3,029 students, including 2,541 undergraduates, 401 postgraduates, 84 undergraduates from the dental surgery department and 112 PhD scholars received their degrees. Among them, 20 students were awarded gold medals for their exemplary performance in academics. This year, the Colonel Dr Jeppiaar Research Excellence Award was received by Tipole Prahlad Jaysing from the School of Mechanical Engineering for his outstanding research accomplishments.

On this occasion, Sahasrabudhe also inaugurated a new next-gen laboratory in the university, which will boost research facilities in the institute. 

The vice-chancellor of the university, S Sundar Manoharan presented the convocation report in which he mentioned that the university has achieved placement of almost 92 per cent this year. At least 1,563 students from engineering, architecture, dental, management and arts and science streams have managed to bag jobs. 

The chancellor of the university, Mariazeena Johnson urged students to keep themselves updated with the latest technological developments as it will help them excel. She also urged them to contribute to the nation and the institute with their good deeds.

