Chennai Metro Rail extends MTC small bus service to 3 more stations

By Express News Service

To provide last-mile connectivity for passengers, Chennai Metro Rail has started MTC run small buses services to Washermenpet, LIC and AG-DMS metro stations from Monday. In five routes 11 small buses will be plying at an interval of 20 minutes from the above stations.

Presently, the MTC run small buses are currently being operated on 14 routes provided at select metro stations at Koyambedu, CMBT, Vadapalani, Ashok Nagar, Alandur. Small buses are one among the feeder services provided by metro rail for connectivity from stations.

The details of the service are listed below: