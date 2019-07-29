Home Cities Chennai

Clean and compost Chennai

Vermicomposting is a type of composting where certain species of earthworms are used to enhance organic waste conversion to natural fertiliser and soil conditioner.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

The facility has been constructed at a cost of `40 lakh

The facility has been constructed at a cost of rupees 40 lakh. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After intensifying awareness drives on source segregation, the St Thomas Mount Cantonment Board recently inaugurated a vermicompost yard with 27 mulch pits, claimed to be the second largest in the Kanchipuram district after Sriperumbudur. The facility was constructed at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.
“Previously, the wet waste was low (about a tonne) because there was not much awareness about segregation. So, we were processing vermicompost in 24 ring wells.

But, after spreading awareness among the public and the conservancy workers for about a year now, we are getting nearly five tonnes of wet waste per day from the four wards — St. Thomas Mount cum Pallavaram wards number 1,2,3,4. So, this facility was essential,” said Peter Durairaj, health superintendent, Cantonment Board. 

Vermicomposting is a type of composting where certain species of earthworms are used to enhance organic waste conversion to natural fertiliser and soil conditioner.

Decentralised approach

Through the 24 ring wells, the department earned `1.44 lakh from April 2018 to March 2019 by selling the vermicompost. Now, the department aims to earn at least triple of that through the new facility that produces about 500 kilograms of vermicompost per day.
“Apart from the 27 mulch pits, we also have four other pits in Kalaignar Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Asarkana and Cantonment School wherein a total of about one tonne of wet waste gets processed per day. As these places are far from the vermicompost yard, we went for a decentralised approach for better management of waste,” said S Jayaseelan, health inspector, Cantonment Board. 

Rewards and recognition 

The officials say the interest among the conservancy workers and ward councillors increased after the Cantonment Board rewarded some of them for waste management last year. “Recognition always enhances interest. Also, once the workers started segregating waste, they began selling water bottles and papers that fetch them about Rs 250 per day apart from their daily wages. We encourage this,” said Jayaseelan. 

Need for public initiative 

Though the Cantonment Board has been pioneering in waste management compared to other areas in the vicinity, they say there is still a long way to go because secondary segregation still takes over the primary. “After spreading awareness, about 40 per cent of the residents are segregating and the rest is done by the conservancy workers at the yard. It will be efficient and effective if the public also takes the initiative,” said Peter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
compost unit vermicompost yard
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp