Home Cities Chennai

Kattupalli Port expansion gets Centre’s ToR, sparks concern

This naturally evolved earth system is crucial in maintaining fresh water recharge and countering saltwater intrusion. 

Published: 29th July 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

port

For representational purposes

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite opposition and prima facie evidence of potential environmental hazards, an Expert Appraisal Committee of the Union Environmental Ministry has granted Terms of Reference (ToR) for Adani Kattupalli Port expansion, which involves reclamation of large tracts of wetlands and waterbodies.

Marine Infrastructure Developer Pvt Ltd (MIDPL), a vertical of Adani Ports, is executing the revised master plan development of Kattupalli Port in a total area of 2,472.85 hectares which includes 133.50 ha of existing area, 761.8 ha of government land, 781.4 ha of private and proposed sea reclamation of 796.15 ha.

The EAC, while accepting the site-inspection report of sub-committee that was mandated to look into several allegations made against port expansion, has set 39 terms of reference for preparing draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), which shall be submitted to TNPCB for conducing public hearing.

ALSO READ: Kattupalli port expansion to damage Ennore-Pulicat ecosystem, says Jairam Ramesh

In its report, the sub-committee noted that Pulicat system in the north of Kattupalli port, Ennore creek in the south and Buckingham canal on the west have been designated as ecologically sensitive areas and placed under CRZ-1 (critical for maintaining ecosystem of coast).

Detailed study needed 
“Ennore shoals are formed at this place and they extend up to Pulicat. The coastal area near Pulicat is very flat and has vast expanse of backwater and saltpans,” observed the committee while recommending a detailed study to be done on the project impact

“Extensive shallows (Ennore shoals) are formed at this place and they extend up to Pulicat. The coastal area near Pulicat is very flat and has vast expanse of backwater including saltpans. It has been hypothesized that shoals might have formed due to interaction of northerly coastal currents and sediment supply through Ennore creek (Kosattalaiyar river) when it was active,” the committee said and recommended for a detailed study on impact of the port expansion on Ennore shoals that were protecting the coast from cyclone and tsunami. 

The sub-committee had also recorded and endorsed the concerns of local people, with regard to protection of the Kosasthalaiyar estuarine wetland ecology with its brackish water channels, salt pans, mud flats, mangroves, sand dunes, palmyra stands and endemic flora and fauna, running parallel to the coast and linking Ennore creek, Karungali estuary and Pulicat Lake. It is critical to the effective drainage of the massive volumes of flood waters received from inland and the dissipation of the storm surge energy from the ocean. This naturally evolved earth system is crucial in maintaining fresh water recharge and countering saltwater intrusion. 

Environmentalist Nityanand Jayaraman of ‘Save Ennore Creek Campaign’ told Express: “Sub-committee findings complements what we have been emphasising. Adani port would be catastrophic for Chennai in terms of flood mitigation and sea water intrusion.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adani Kattupalli Port expansion Union Environmental Ministry Terms of Reference Adani ports
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp