NEET for engg courses, but not now: AICTE chairman

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for engineering courses will be introduced but not now said All India Council for Technical Education chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe on Sunday.

Sahasrabudhe, who was here to attend the convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, said it is on their mind to conduct NEET for engineering courses also, but they have been not able to implement it for a few reasons, one of which being States’ resistance.

“As NEET is a national-level test we will have to follow one curriculum and CBSE will be the obvious choice. NEET cannot be implemented unless the States align their curriculum with the same level and same style as that of CBSE. Discussions are on and someday it will happen, but not now,” he said on the sidelines of the event.

On large-scale vacant seats in engineering colleges he said, “Vacancy in engineering colleges has been there for the last four -five years. It is nothing new. The number of seats in engineering courses has increased in recent years due to which vacancy figures are high. Secondly, people have realised there are multiple opportunities other than engineering. Earlier, parents used to push their kids into engineering or medicine, but now they are choosing fields in arts, liberal arts, music, drama and this is a better realisation.

But, engineering will continue to be there as it provides you learning into multiple disciplines.

He stressed there is a need to reduce the number of engineering colleges to ensure only quality education is imparted. In due course, colleges providing quality education alone will survive. To reduce the number of seats, AICTE has decided not to allow opening of any new engineering college for the next two years, he said.

Speaking at the convocation, Sahasrabudhe expressed happiness as the country ranked 52 in the Global Innovation Index 2019, while it was 81st in 2015. “In four years, we have improved with reforms. Now, we aim to achieve the top 10 rank in the next five years and we have all potential for it,” he concluded.