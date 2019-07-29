Home Cities Chennai

NEET for engg courses, but not now: AICTE chairman

A National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for engineering courses will be introduced but not now said All India Council for Technical Education chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe on Sunday.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

NEET entrance PG

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for engineering courses will be introduced but not now said All India Council for Technical Education chairman Anil D Sahasrabudhe on Sunday.
Sahasrabudhe, who was here to attend the convocation of Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology, said it is on their mind to conduct NEET for engineering courses also, but they have been not able to implement it for a few reasons, one of which being States’ resistance.

“As NEET is a national-level test we will have to follow one curriculum and CBSE will be the obvious choice. NEET cannot be implemented unless the States align their curriculum with the same level and same style as that of CBSE. Discussions are on and someday it will happen,  but not now,” he said on the sidelines of the event.

On large-scale vacant seats in engineering colleges he said, “Vacancy in engineering colleges has been there for the last four -five years. It is nothing new. The number of seats in engineering courses has increased in recent years due to which vacancy figures are high. Secondly, people have realised there are multiple opportunities other than engineering. Earlier, parents used to push their kids into engineering or medicine, but now they are choosing fields in arts, liberal arts, music, drama and this is a better realisation.

But, engineering will continue to be there as it provides you learning into multiple disciplines.
He stressed there is a need to reduce the number of engineering colleges to ensure only quality education is imparted. In due course, colleges providing quality education alone will survive. To reduce the number of seats, AICTE has decided not to allow opening of any new engineering college for the next two years, he said.

Speaking at the convocation, Sahasrabudhe expressed happiness as the country ranked 52 in the Global Innovation Index 2019, while it was 81st in 2015. “In four years, we have improved with reforms. Now, we aim to achieve the top 10 rank in the next five years and we have all potential for it,” he concluded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET Anil D Sahasrabudhe
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments(2)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Eran
    Parents don't want their ward to become food delivery boy
    1 day ago reply

  • Eran
    Atleast 80% of the college need to be closed immediately to stop mass production of poor quality candidates who would be demanding for jobs
    1 day ago reply
Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp