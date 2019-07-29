Home Cities Chennai

New green cover for Avadi lake

 The Paruthipattu lake at Avadi will soon turn greener, thanks to the massive sapling plantation drive conducted on Saturday.

Published: 29th July 2019 04:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Paruthipattu lake at Avadi will soon turn greener, thanks to the massive sapling plantation drive

Around 1,000 plants were placed around Paruthipattu lake. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Paruthipattu lake at Avadi will soon turn greener, thanks to the massive sapling plantation drive conducted on Saturday. As many as 1,000 plants were placed around the periphery of the lake. The initiative, titled Trees for Birds, was organised by Isha’s Project GreenHands and Ma Foi Foundation in collaboration with Green Kalam Foundation in memory of the late President APJ Abdul Kalam’s death anniversary.

Paruthipattu lake near Avadi is an eco-park spread over an area of 200 acres in a lush green zone located nearly 23 km from the city. “According to a survey conducted in 2004, about 60 per cent of the land in Tamil Nadu will transform into a desert in 35 years. We wanted to do something about it and embarked on a mission to achieve 33 per cent green cover in the state. This is a step towards the same goal and it can be achieved quicker if everyone actively takes part in it,” said Swami Rabhya, co-ordinator, Isha Green School Movement.  

Fruit trees, flowering and shade trees such as neem, Indian beech (pungai), lebbeck (iyalvagai), jamun, fig, peepal, badam and mahuwa (iluppai), all over five feet tall were planted. “This beautiful lake which spreads over 86 acres was once a 300-acre waterbody. It is great that the lake is at least being preserved now. The public must take responsibility to preserve all the waterbodies and stop encroachments on their part,” said actor Vivekh who was also a part of the event.

Calling the need for restoring other water bodies in the city, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture, K Pandiarajan said, “College students as part of their NSS activities must take up lake and pond cleaning. All outdoor projects must be based on water conservation and preservation so that Chennai does not face an acute water crisis that it has faced this year.”

Mageswari Ravikumar, collector of Tiruvallur; K Krishnamoorthy, commissioner-Avadi, and Palaniswamy, executive engineer, Public Works Department, Tiruvallur also took part in the event along with college and school students of Avadi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Avadi lake Plantation drive Green Kalam Foundation
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp