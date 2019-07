Power shutdown to hit many parts of Chennai on Tuesday, here's the full list

By Express News Service

Power supply will be suspended by Tangedco on Tuesday (July 30) from 9 am to 4 pm in the following areas for emergency maintenance work. This is in addition to the areas already announced on Sunday as part of routine shutdown for maintenance. According to a statement from Tangedco, the power supply will be resumed before 4 pm if work is completed. Here is the complete list of areas:

ETL AREA: Ananda Nagar 1st to 9th street, Foundry road, Industrial Estate Road, Balavinayagar Avenue.

KITS PARK AREA: OMR Service road west, Prestige software, Doshi, Visaranthi, Medavakkam road, New Kumaran nagar, KK Salai, Gandhi st.

TARAMANI : Pallikooda salai, Anna Nedunchalai, Vijayshanthi flats, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Kallukuttai, Santhiappan salai, Govindasamy nagar.

PATTABIRAM: Sekkadu Main Road, Singara Thiru nagar, Iyyappan nagar, Karthick nagar, Kannapalayam, Dhanalakshimi nagar, VGN nagar, Mahalakshimi nagar, Srinivasa nagar, KPS nagar, Kamaraja nagar.

MITTNAMALLEE: Muthapudhupet, Mittnamallee, Periyar nagar, Palavedu road, PTMS, Mittanamallee colony, CRPF, Rajiv Gandhi nagar, Brindavan nagar, MTM Kandigai, Veerapuram, Veltech.

THIRUVANMIYUR: Part of Indira nagar, Periyar nagar of Thiruvanmiyur, East and West Kamaraj nagar, Part of L.B.road, Thiruvalluvar salai, Part of sastrinagar section area, Avvai nagar, Rajaji nagar, Nethaji nagar, Kannappa nagar, AGS colony, Swaminathan nagar, AIBEA nagar, Kalathumettu area, P.T.C. colony, Venkatesapuram, Sriram avenue, Natesan colony, natco colony, Vivekanandar st, Selvaraj avenue, part of ECR road, Part of OMR(Kandhanchavadi), Dr. VSI Estate. VSI Estate Phase –II, PTK Nagar, Navin Appartments, Part of OMR.

KODAMBAKKAM: Kodambakkam and surrounding areas, Zakaria colony, Ganga Nagar, Inbarajapuram, Sriramapuram Part of Choolaimedu, Artheyapuram 1 st and 2 nd st, Bajanakoil st, Rangarajapuram, Kamaraj colony, United India colony, CRP Garden, Viswanathapuram, Vadapalani, Sowrastra nagar, Part of Arcot road, Sankarapuram area, Subburayan Nagar, Kannadasan st, Balaji st, Bappathiammal st, 4 th Avenue Ashok nagar, Kamarajar colony entire area, Ambethkar road, Ragavan colony, Sippay garden, Murukesan nagar, R.N Nambiyar st, Vathiyar thootam, Karnan st, Vengeeshwara nagar, Palayakaran st, V.O.C main road, Corporation colony, Pookkaran st, Duraisamy road, Desigar st, Sannathi st, Alagirinagar main road, Nerkundram pathai, Vivekanantha colony.

ALMATHY: Alamathy, Singillikuppam, Koduvalli, Vino Nagar, Vanian Chatram, Pudukuppam, Kannigapuram, Old Erumaivettipalayam, Morai Anna Nagar, Kamalam Nagar, Bharathi Nagar, Veerapuram, Poochi Athipet, Karanipettai, New Kanniamman Nagar, Moorai, Guruvoyal, Maagaral Kandigai Ayillachery, Agaramkandigai, Sethupakkam , Part of Vellanoor, TSP Camp Battalion III.

ALWARTHIRUNAGAR: Balaji Nagar, Anbu Nagar, Velan Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Radha Avenue, Syndicate colony, Sambantham nagar, Indira Gandhi nagar, Thirumalai nagar, Ramakrishna salai, Alwarthiru nagar Annex, New colony, CV koil, Nehru st, AVM Avenue, Alacrity, Arcot Road part, Thangal Ulvai st, Otta Pillaiyar koil st, Lamak st, Solai Krishnan st, Janagi nagar, Chowdry nagar 8 th st to 18 th st, Bethanai nagar 1 st st, Pragasam salai.

REDHILLS: Redhills GNT road (partly), T.H Road, Aalamaram, M.A Nagar, R.G.N Colony, Kamaraj nagar, Sothupakkam (partly), Dharga road, Pudhu nagar, Balaji nagar, Shanthi colony, Bypass road (partly), Theerthakarayanpattu (partly), Vishnu nagar, C.R.B nagar, Grandlyne, Vadakarai, M.H.Road, Krishna nagar, Alinjivakkam, Kottur, Selva vinayagar nagar, vilangadupakkam, Theeyampakkam, Kosappur.

PERAMBUR : Police Quarters, B and C Mill Quarters, Astapujam st, Kalathiappa st, Dharmaraja koil st, Strahans road 1 st to 5 th st, Pensioner’s Lane, Mangapathy st, Parasuraman st, Yacoob Garden st, Yacoob garden lane, Appasamy st, New ferrances road, Alexander village, Belvider village, Darga st, Old vashaima nagar, SMS st, Bricklin Road, Thideer Nagar, venkatammal samathy st, Chellappa st, Padavattamman st, SS puram A and B st, Part of Pursawakkam, Perambur High road 1 st and 2 nd st, Arunthathi nagar, Mettupalaym, SBOA colony 1 st and 2 nd st, Jamaliya nagar, P.H.Road 1 st , 2 nd st, Desai colony, Mangalapuram, Adhi sesha nagar, Semthamman colony, CYS road, Krishnadoss 1 st to 5 th st, IFT Lane, Shaik Bedi Lane, Haji Adbul sahib st. North town Estate Tower fully, Perambur barracks road, Vichur Muthiappan st, K.M Garden, Narasingha Perumal st, Angalamman Koil st, KLP project.

THANDALAM : Thandalam, Thandalam service road, Augraha avenue, Everest Garden, Royal nagar, Manimedu, Akash nagar, Tharapakkam, Gayathri Avenue, Vigneswara nagar, Thandalam Barathi nagar.

THIRUNGESWARAM: Balaji Nagar, Moondraam Kattalai, Kollacherry, Big st, Small st, South Malayambakkam, Thiruvalluvar nagar, Nadaipaathai st, Thachar st.